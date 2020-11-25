Grammy 2021: Five Of The Biggest Snubs Including The Weeknd, Travis Scott And More

The Grammy Awards have recently been called out for snubbing The Weeknd for his hit single Blinding Lights. Similarly, a number of other artists too have faced snubs in their respective fields. Thus, here is a list of 5 artists that have been snubbed off their nominations from this year’s Grammy 2021 Awards list.

Grammys 2021 Snubs

The Weeknd

The biggest snub from the Grammy’s came after The Weeknd publically called out the award show for snubbing him off the Grammys 2021 nominees list. The Weeknd posted on social media asking for transparency for himself and the fans. His song Blinding Lights stayed on top of charts for a long time making it one of the most popular songs of 2020. Despite that, the Grammy 2021 did not seem to nominate the singer in any category.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles faced snub from three categories this year including one for the record, album and song. Harry, however, hasn’t spoken yet on this issue and has maintained his silence. However, the singer has received nods in some consolation categories including a best pop solo performance for Watermelon Sugar. The other two include the Best pop vocal album for Fine Line and Best Music video for Adore You.

BTS

This year proved to be one of the most historic years for BTS with their song Dynamite hitting top spots on Billboard Hot 100. Yet the K-pop group were snubbed off the category for Record of the year. The boy band, however, have been nominated for the best pop duo and group performance. According to reports by Billboard, several such hitmakers were passed off including, One Directions What Makes you beautiful, Can’t Fight the Feeling by Justin Timberlake and Jonas Brothers Sucker. Another K-pop girl group, Blackpink too was snubbed off the best new artist’s category.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott has once again been snubbed off after his snub for Sicko Mode two years ago. This time Travis has been snubbed for Highest in the Room in the category of Record of the year nod. The rapper too hasn’t spoken out on this issue and maintains his silence.

Luke Combs

Billboard 200 for the first time in five years seen a country album in the list by Luke Combs. The album What you see is What you get is the sophomore album by the artist which dominated the Number one position on Billboard 200 for several weeks. Yet it was snubbed off the Album of the Year nod at the Grammys 2021 nominees list.

