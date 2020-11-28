The Weeknd's Blinding Lights & Other Songs Released On November 29th In Different Years

Some days are specially marked on the calendar as they hold high significance amongst the fans. On November 29, in the past, multiple artists have released their songs which went on to become huge chartbusters. Here is a look at why this day holds high significance amongst the music-lovers.

Popular releases this day

1. The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights

The Weeknd released the blockbuster song Blinding Lights on November 29, 2019. The upbeat song is a part of his album After Hours which received rave reviews from the audience and has maintained its position on the charts ever since. The song has lately been in the news as fans believe the song should have been nominated for Grammy Awards 2020. Have a look at the music video here.

2. Adele’s Rolling In The Deep

Adele’s Rolling In The Deep is a classic English song which was released by the artist in 2010. This song has a huge fan-following due to its high-quality composition and execution. Adele’s amazing quality of voice is also a huge factor while making the song a huge hit amongst the fans. The relatable lyrics and depth in its music make the song relevant even today.

3. Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5

Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 was released on November 29, 1980, and went on to become a huge hit amongst the audience. This jazzy pop music effortlessly cheered up the audience every time it was played on the stereo. It was also a famous dance song at parties due to its strong beats and groovy music. The soothing effect in its tuning has kept this song lively over the years. Have a look at the song here.

4. Beatles’ I Want To Hold Your Hand

I Want To Hold Your Hand is a fun song which is considered amongst the classics today. The song was released in the year 1963 with a fun and entertaining monochrome music video. The band has managed to build a huge fan-base over the years with passionate music-lovers from different parts of the world. Here is a look at the music video of I Want To Hold Your Hand which remains a fan-favourite even today.

