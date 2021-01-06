Last Updated:

'The White Tiger' Twitter Reviews Are In, Neitizens Are Clearly Loving It

'The White Tiger' reviews have been coming in from Twitter users who have been all praise for the Netflix film. Read further ahead to know more.

The reviews for the Netflix original film The White Tiger are in and fans have been loving the work done by the actors and the makers in the film. Fans have been praising the film and the compelling story that is showcased through its narrative. Fans have also appreciated the makers of the film for the immersive storytelling. A number of netizens took to Twitter to express their views on the film and what they loved most about the movie based on the Best Selling Novel of the same name.

'The White Tiger' Twitter reviews 

Fans have come forward to call the film brutal and have also expressed how impressed they were by the adaptation from the novel. Further, fans have also expressed how eager they were to watch the film and how pleased they were with the result. The White Tiger features Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. The story is based around the life of an ambitious driver who wishes to be successful someday. Upon getting a job as a driver he uses his cunningness and wit to escape from poverty and make a fortune for himself. The trailer for the film showed some dark and gritty sequences that intrigued the audiences to know more about the premise of the film. The film is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.

The film has thus been getting tremendous positive reviews from fans who have loved the strong message the film sends out. The crime, corruption and politics that surround its characters too have been praised by the audiences. The film has been directed by Ramin Bahrani who also has worked around the screenplay for the film. Mahesh Manjrekar and Nalneesh Neel also prove to be pivotal characters to the film. Despite the limited appearances of their characters, the actor’s mange to leave a lasting impact on the audience. The White Tiger is exclusively available on Netflix and is all set to release on 22 January in India.

