'The White Tiger' Twitter Reviews Are In, Neitizens Are Clearly Loving It

The reviews for the Netflix original film The White Tiger are in and fans have been loving the work done by the actors and the makers in the film. Fans have been praising the film and the compelling story that is showcased through its narrative. Fans have also appreciated the makers of the film for the immersive storytelling. A number of netizens took to Twitter to express their views on the film and what they loved most about the movie based on the Best Selling Novel of the same name.

'The White Tiger' Twitter reviews

Fans have come forward to call the film brutal and have also expressed how impressed they were by the adaptation from the novel. Further, fans have also expressed how eager they were to watch the film and how pleased they were with the result. The White Tiger features Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. The story is based around the life of an ambitious driver who wishes to be successful someday. Upon getting a job as a driver he uses his cunningness and wit to escape from poverty and make a fortune for himself. The trailer for the film showed some dark and gritty sequences that intrigued the audiences to know more about the premise of the film. The film is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.

We Can Be Heroes a hit! The White Tiger and her performance getting rave reviews. It’s a win ladies 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6uOmrmqQR6 — 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘺𝘤 (@StacySuperDuper) January 5, 2021

‘The White Tiger’ Review: Ramin Bahrani’s Absorbing Tale of an Indian Servant on the Rise is Like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ With More Reality https://t.co/aOFlzhNEGj pic.twitter.com/ghof7PdmL0 — Flixmaven (@flixmaven) January 5, 2021

I really, really enjoyed THE WHITE TIGER, a riveting story about navigating the complicated levels of oppression and the dark choices that are often made to combat it. Completely mesmerized by Ardash Gourav’s performance here as well. https://t.co/hy5S3eg00b — Josh Parham (@JRParham) January 5, 2021

The White Tiger is colorful, energetic & ruthless. A social thriller that feels like a marriage of Nightcrawler & Parasite. Navigates both humor and graphic violence effectively. Lead actor Adarsh Gourav is amaaaazing. About 20 minutes too long, but still one of my 2020 favorites — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) November 14, 2020

Looks like The White Tiger's review embargo is up. My thoughts on the film, one of my favorites of 2020 https://t.co/EFVSuTOFoc — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) January 5, 2021

The film has thus been getting tremendous positive reviews from fans who have loved the strong message the film sends out. The crime, corruption and politics that surround its characters too have been praised by the audiences. The film has been directed by Ramin Bahrani who also has worked around the screenplay for the film. Mahesh Manjrekar and Nalneesh Neel also prove to be pivotal characters to the film. Despite the limited appearances of their characters, the actor’s mange to leave a lasting impact on the audience. The White Tiger is exclusively available on Netflix and is all set to release on 22 January in India.

Thank you for this great review @guardian . Super excited for you all to see it! The White Tiger is coming to Netflix on 22 January. Can’t wait!! pic.twitter.com/lrv35ObUsq — Mukul Deora (@mukuldeora) January 6, 2021

