The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill Faced THIS Challenge While Playing The Part

Hollywood News

The Witcher's lead actor Henry Cavill explains the choices he made while playing his character Geralt. Read more to know about Henry Cavill and his role.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Witcher

Recently The Witcher series was launched on Netflix. The Witcher was inspired by fantasy novels and video game which were highly successful and were also titled as the Game of the Year. After the release of the show, fans couldn't stop praising the lead actor Henry Cavill. He plays the role of Geralt, who is a magically-enhanced monster hunter known as 'Witcher'.

Reportedly, the actor also faced some problems while playing the role of Geralt. The actor explained that the problem was related to Witcher/Geralt's accent. However, he managed to get the diction right and played the role perfectly. Let us take a look at the problems the actor faced.

Henry Cavill's difficulties while playing the lead role

Henry Cavill explains about his decisions he made when bringing The Witcher to life on screen and some particular choices related to Geralt's accent. According to Henry, the accent was a way of creating uniqueness as a 'Witcher'. Furthermore, he said that Mythology-wise, there are a lot of changes from the books and also so much that can be done. Henry told that he focused on his performance and practising Witcher's accent. Henry Cavill described Geralt's accent as that of an Englishman. Henry also said that if he is speaking in that accent, then the remaining cast should also. So it is not only a task for The Witcher but also other people who are a part of Netflix series.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Published:
