The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill Faced THIS Challenge While Playing The Part

Recently The Witcher series was launched on Netflix. The Witcher was inspired by fantasy novels and video game which were highly successful and were also titled as the Game of the Year. After the release of the show, fans couldn't stop praising the lead actor Henry Cavill. He plays the role of Geralt, who is a magically-enhanced monster hunter known as 'Witcher'.

Reportedly, the actor also faced some problems while playing the role of Geralt. The actor explained that the problem was related to Witcher/Geralt's accent. However, he managed to get the diction right and played the role perfectly. Let us take a look at the problems the actor faced.

ALSO READ | The Witcher Episode 8 Left Many Questions On Viewers' Minds, Here Are Explained Answers

Henry Cavill's difficulties while playing the lead role

Henry Cavill explains about his decisions he made when bringing The Witcher to life on screen and some particular choices related to Geralt's accent. According to Henry, the accent was a way of creating uniqueness as a 'Witcher'. Furthermore, he said that Mythology-wise, there are a lot of changes from the books and also so much that can be done. Henry told that he focused on his performance and practising Witcher's accent. Henry Cavill described Geralt's accent as that of an Englishman. Henry also said that if he is speaking in that accent, then the remaining cast should also. So it is not only a task for The Witcher but also other people who are a part of Netflix series.

ALSO READ | The Witcher Episode 5 Explained, Geralt Finally Crosses Paths With Yennefer

ALSO READ | The Witcher - Episode Six Of This Popular Netflix Show Explained In Detail

ALSO READ | The Witcher Episode 7: Geralt Of Rivia Returns To Cintra To Check On Princess Cirilla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.