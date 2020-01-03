The Witcher Episode 7: Geralt Of Rivia Returns To Cintra To Check On Princess Cirilla

Created by Lauren Schmidt, The Witcher chronicles the story of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world, where people often prove to be more wicked than beasts. Starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra in the leading roles, 'Witchers' are beast hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to battle wild beasts and monsters.

Based on the book series of the same name written by the popular Polish writer, Andrzej Sapkowski, the first season of the much-acclaimed series was released on December 20, 2019. Here is what happened in the seventh episode of the Netflix original.

The Witcher episode 7

The seventh episode of Netflix’s The Witcher witnesses the Geralt of Rivia’s return to Cintra to check on his child of surprise, Princess Cirilla, who is now on her way to Skellige. Despite Calanthe’s threats of death, Geralt of Rivia meets in secret with Mousesack to check on Ciri and warn of the Nilfgaard army forming at the nearby Amell Pass. They are interrupted by assassins and realise there are too many Geralt forces Mousesack at the portal.

The queen initially wants to see Geralt dead and questions why he has returned, to which he says he never would have intended on it had she not sent eight men after him to kill him. The queen offers to pay him off to break the debt, but he refuses and offers to take her and protect her from Nilfgaard.

After initially meeting who he believes to be the princess, Calanthe asks the Geralt to wait, as he was summoned while she said goodbye to her peasant friends. However, Mousesack opens a secret door for the Geralt and he follows the path to find her saying goodbye to her friends when he realises that it’s not the princess, but a normal girl in plain clothes playing knucklebones with the other kids. Geralt returns and scolds the queen for lying to him, to which she asks Eist to escort the Geralt of Rivia out.

