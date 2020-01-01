What Does Ciri's Prophecy From 'The Witcher' Means? Here's Our Explanation

The much-awaited show, The Witcher season 1 is out on Netflix now. A core focus of The Witcher season 1 is on Ciri’s prophecy and her importance to the Continent, but what exactly the prophecy states isn't explained. Read ahead to know what it means and more-

The Witcher- What does Ciri's Prophecy Mean?

Netflix's The Witcher season 1 started strong as it chronicles the adventures of Geralt, who made his way in a savage world with many enemies and few people that he can trust. The Witcher is based on the book of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, which was later adapted into a popular video game franchise, and now into a web-series. At the beginning of the show, Princess Ciri's life seemed fairly normal, but as her story progressed, viewers realized that there's more to her and her greater destiny. In The Witcher season 1, episode 1, "The End's Beginning", Ciri fleed the burning Cintra, and in her grief, she unleashed a power locked deep within her. It's a power she had yet to understand and yet to come to terms with. Ciri's scream and "magical pulse" made her a force to be reckoned with. Her powers were further manifested during episode 4, "Of Banquets, Bastards, and Burials”, when she drank from the Water of Brokilon and was curiously unaffected by its power. Later, Ciri drank from Shan-Kayan and was gifted with a vision of a shining tree in the desert. The significance of this moment has yet to be revealed on the show, but it could be a link to Ciri's powers or destiny.

Ciri's prophecy is a core element of the overall story arc and a recurring theme throughout The Witcher. The final book from the novel series reveals that a "global cooling" will be the undoing of everything. The world, as the characters know it, will be engulfed by glaciers in another 3,000 years, and that's precisely what Ciri's prophecy has to do with. It will be interesting to see how the prophecy plays out in the Netflix adaptation. Perhaps Ciri or another character could find a way to reverse this impending doom. The prophecy could be connected to Ciri's presently unknown destiny.

