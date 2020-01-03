'The Witcher' Spoilers: Does Henry Cavill's Character Jump Around In Time?

The Witcher is currently one of the most talked-about series on Netflix. The Henry Cavill-starrer series has gained some major fan following, but the fans of the show find the storyline a bit difficult to understand because of the constant timeline jump in its episodes. So if you are a fan of the show but cannot understand its timeline, here is a complete explanation of The Witcher’s timeline in season one.

The Witcher’s Season one timeline explained (Spoiler Alert!)

1. Yennefer’s past (episodes 2 and 3)

Yennefer is one of the three leading characters of The Witcher. The second episode shows Yennefer being bought by Tissaia de Vries from her abusive stepfather and then Yennerfer being admitted to a magic school. An enchantment fixes her hunchback but takes away her ability to bear children.

Also read | Liked The Witcher? Here Are Similar Shows You Must Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

2. Geralt’s past (episode 8)

Geralt’s origin story gets cleared in the season finale. The episode explains how Geralt’s mother Visenna abandons him and leaves him with a witcher named Vesemir. This witcher then trains and adds trails in Geralt’s way, which turns him into a witcher.

3. Yennnefer’s life after court (episode 1 to 3)

These episodes depict Yennefer’s life after she leaves the court. The enchantment that made her hunch disappear also left her with no ability to bear a child. An attempt to assassinate her led her to leave the court of Aedirn and look for a way to reverse the damage caused by the enchantment and have a child.

Also read | The Witcher: Reasons To Binge On The Henry Cavil-Freya Allan Starrer Fantasy Thriller

4. Geralt gets the Law of Surprise (episode 4)

The Law of Surprise is considered to be one major plot twist in The Witcher. The Law of Surprise creates a forever bond between Pavetta and Duny’s daughter Princess Ciri and Geralt. This episode sets the plot for Cintra’s downfall as Queen Calanthe publicly insults a representative of Nilfgaard at the royal ball of Cintra.

5. Yennefer and Geralt meet (episode 5 and 6)

Yennefer and Geralt cross paths a Yennefer cures Geralt's friend Jaskier. Geralt makes use of the three wishes from the djinn’s bottle and makes a life-long bond with Yennefer. This last wish also results in Yennefer departing from Geralt as she realises Geralt asked to bind him to Yennefer for a lifetime.

Also read | What Does Ciri's Prophecy From 'The Witcher' Means? Here's Our Explanation

Also read | 'The Witcher' Named As Netflix's Most Popular Series Of 2019 In UK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.