The Witcher: Reasons To Binge On The Henry Cavil-Freya Allan Starrer Fantasy Thriller

Television News

The Witcher, created by Lauren Hissrich, has been receiving a warm response from the audience. Here are some reasons to watch fantasy-thriller. Read on.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Witcher

The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill and Freya Allan in the lead made its digital debut on December 20, 2019. The Netflix series is based on a polish short story of the same name. The Witcher narrates the tale of monster hunters and their supernatural talents. The Netflix adaptation created by Lauren Hissrich has reportedly managed to hit the right chord with the audience. Here is why you should watch the eight-part series on Netflix. 

Check out the trailer of The Witcher Season 1:

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Fans Now Have The Witcher To Fulfill Their Love For Fantasy Drama

Why watch Netflix's The Witcher 

The Witcher, released early this month has been receiving good reviews from all corners, turning it to one of the most popular shows of Netflix. The Witcher that starts with the birth of Princess Ciri, has a non-linear format making it an intriguing watch. The success of The Witcher is reportedly all accredited to good writing and tight screenplay. The fantasy thriller that has been loved by the audience, draws references from The Sleeping Beauty, Game Of Thrones, Lord Of Rings, among others, which manages to create resonance among the fantasy enthusiasts. The Netflix series, starring Henry Cavil as The Witcher, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla, does not disappoint. Their performance in the Netflix series makes it an entertaining watch. According to critics, the best performance of the series is delivered by Anya Chalotra, who plays the role of a sorceress. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix) on

Also Read | The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill Excited For Role In The Upcoming Television Series

All details about The Witcher's second season 

Back in November, the makers of the popular series announced the second season of the show. According to reports, The Witcher Season 2 will start filming in 2020 and will be premiere by mid-2021. According to reports, the second season will be an eight-part series. 

Also Read | The Witcher Star Freya Allan Talks About Her Bizarre And Confusing Casting

Also Read | The Witcher Is Now Rated As One Of Netflix's Best Shows According To IMDB

 

 

Published:
