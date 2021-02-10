'The Wizard Of Oz' Remake In Works With 'The Americans' Director Nicole Kassel

The Wizard of Oz is getting a remake. Director Nicole Kassell has been tapped to direct The Wizard of Oz remake. Over the years, many films and stage productions have represented L. Frank Baum’s world-famous story. Back in 1939, singer and actor Judy Garland starred in one of the most iconic classic retellings of the story. Find out more details about this story below.

The Wizard of Oz remake in works by New Line Cinema

Many classic tales have been given the remake and live-action treatment over the years. While many of these remakes worked wonders at box-office, some failed miserably. The latest director to take on the challenge of reimagining a classic tale is Nicole Kassell. The filmmaker is known for directing shows and films like The Woodsman, a few episodes of Watchmen and The Americans.

Now, according to Hollywood Reporter’s report, Nicole Kassell will be giving a fresh spin to the L. Frank Baum’s tale, Wizard of Oz. In a statement, Nicole said that she is incredibly honoured to join Temple Hill and New Line Cinema Productions for representing this classic children’s novel on the big screen once again.

Kassell also mentioned how she is “exhilarated and humbled” to have been chosen for this responsibility. Talking about The Wizard of Oz remake, Kassell said that the classic kids' novel deals with themes of courage, love, and wisdom and reimagining it today is “timely and urgent than ever”.

One of the most renowned adaptations of the classic tale was back in 1939 when Judy Garland starred in the musical as Dorothy. Then in 1985, the film Return to Oz premiered and in 2013, Oz the Great and Powerful hit the theatres. Two Broadway musicals titled The Wiz and Wicked have also been presented.

Judy Garland’s Wizard of Oz was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures. Since Warner Bros. is New Line Cinema’s parent company, many references from Garland’s can make a comeback especially those ruby slippers. The casting details of the new Wizard of Oz remake have not been revealed yet.

