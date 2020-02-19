When Harry Styles Tickled The Funny Bone Of The Audience, Watch Videos

Considered as one of the most dominant forces in the western music industry by fans, Harry Styles has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses, as the singer has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career. Apart from being known for his chartbuster albums, Harry Styles is also known for his witty interviews and rib-tickling social media posts. Here are a few times when Harry Styles proved that he has a great sense of humour.

The one with the the 'foody' reunion

Harry Styles was one of the seven celebrity hosts, who were temporarily roped in as the host of The Late Late Show, as James Cordon was busy filming for his untitled next. Harry Styles' purported ex-flame, Kendall Jenner, too, was roped in to play Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts. As per the rules of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts, the participants of the game had to either answer the questions or eat/drink the unusual food items presented to them. As seen in the video released by the makers, Kendal Jenner is seen asking Harry about his previous albums which were dedicated to her. However, Harry Styles chose to eat the unusual dish presented to him (cod sperm) instead of answering Kendall’s question, entertaining the audience.

Spill your guts or fill your guts #TheLateLateShow with @Harry_Styles final part pic.twitter.com/FiW9VOuBML — indigo (@pottorfingnouis) December 11, 2019

The one where Styles revealed his secret crush!

Recently, fans of The Ellen Show witnessed Harry Styles jump in the hot seat for a round of Ellen’s Burning Questions. While Harry Styles managed to dodge some interesting rapid fire enquires fired by Ellen DeGeneres, the singer also gave gossip fodder to media bytes.

Harry Styles revealed that his first celebrity crush was the FRIENDS star, Jennifer Aniston. As soon as the revelation was made on the show, Ellen inquired Harry with some funny questions, to which Harry had watch-worthy replies. Take a look:

The one where Styles channelled his inner prankster

The Ellen Show is one of the few chat shows in American television which has managed to get the audience hooked, as the makers of the show have been introducing better segments from time to time. As seen in one of the recent prank segments on the show, Harry Styles was seen pulling off a prank on a pizza delivery boy. Take a look:

(Promo Image: Harry Styles Instagram)

