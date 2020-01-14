Harry Styles Reveals On 'The Ellen Show' That THIS Actor Was His First Celebrity Crush

The Ellen Show is one of the few chat shows in American television which has managed to get the audience hooked, as the makers of the show have been introducing better segments from time to time.

Be it the 5-second Rule game or the Burning Questions segment, The Ellen Show has successfully managed to entertain the audience since its inception on television. Recently, the much-popular Hollywood celebrity, Harry Styles graced the show and participated in the Burning Questions segment. Here are the details.

Recently, fans of The Ellen Show witnessed Harry Styles jump in the hot seat for a round of Ellen’s Burning Questions. While Harry Styles managed to dodge some interesting rapid fire enquires fired by Ellen DeGeneres, the singer also gave gossip fodder to media bytes.

From answering some of Ellen’s classic questions to revealing his favourite clothing, Harry Styles and Ellen DeGeneres managed to entertain the audience with their interesting comments on each other’s replies.

However, what caught the audience’s attention was when Harry Styles revealed that his first celebrity crush was the FRIENDS star, Jennifer Aniston.

Adding to the same, the singer revealed that a woman's eyes, her character and smile are what attract him. Apart from it, Harry also impressed the audience by channeling his inner prankster on the show. Ellen DeGeneres and Harry Styles successfully managed to pull off a prank on a pizza delivery boy. Take a look at the video shared by the makers of The Ellen Show:

Fans React:

Seeing him smile makes me happy !#HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/pQylxUoUcQ — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) January 10, 2020

Happy is an understatement when it comes to how Harry's smile makes me feel 😭😭😭 keep smiling HARRY your smile saves lives😍🖤🖤🖤🖤 — Lime 🖤 Eddy😍zarry dovey fan😍 (@eddy_lime) January 10, 2020

Harry Styles is the most precious human in the entire world ! 🦋#HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/Gw8uOL0XIJ — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) January 13, 2020

(Promo Image: Harry Styles Instagram)

