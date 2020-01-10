Harry Styles Releases 'Adore You' Video, Tops UK Charts Within Hours Of Release

Harry Styles has finally released the complete music video for his hit single Adore You. Prior to sharing this complete video, Harry Styles had already released an extended version of Adore You. Read on to know more details about this story.

Harry Styles Releases Adore You video

Harry Styles is currently enjoying the success of his sophomore album. The former One Direction singer released his sophomore album Fine Line on Dec 13. But before the release of the entire album, Harry Styles debuted three tracks from it. Harry’s sophomore album promotion started with Lights Up, followed by the release of the track Watermelon Sugar and finally Adore You.

The Adore You video created a lot of buzz online. Harry Styles and his team at Columbia records pulled off one of the most talked-about marketing campaigns by creating a fictional island called Eroda.

This island had its own story that was not aligned with the outside world. The hit extended version of Adore You created a lot of chatter on social media thus partly fueled the success of the album.

Now, Harry Styles has finally dropped the full music video for Adore You. The Adore You video does not contain the extended version’s back story but once again focuses on Harry Styles' unusual friendship with a fish. The Adore You video, just like the extended version, explains how both Harry Styles and the fish are kinds of outcasts amongst the people around them. Within hours of its release, Harry Styles’ Adore You has already reached the No.1 position in the UK. Even Harry Styles' fans took to Twitter and showed their support to the Adore You video. Check out Harry Styles' fans' reactions here.

Image courtesy: Harry Styles Instagram

