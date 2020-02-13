Miley Cyrus Love Songs You Would Want To Dedicate To Your Valentine

Miley Cyrus's music albums hit the bullseye in no time, making her one of the most celebrated performers in the international music industry. Besides that, Cyrus is also a popular songwriter, actor, and philanthropist. The singer rose to fame after her commendable appearance in the Disney TV Show- Hannah Montana.

Besides her versatile music styles including pop, country pop, and hip hop, her love songs, too, receive pouring attention from fans. Take a look at her best love songs that you can dedicate to your loved one on Valentine's day.

Miley Cyrus' love songs to dedicate to your Valentine

7 Things

7 Things, co-written by Cyrus, Antonina Armato and Tim James, is produced by John Fields. The music album released on June 17, 2008. Miley Cyrus' song reportedly was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award at both the 2008 and 2009 award shows. The song has hit 271 million views online.

My Heart Beats For Love

Miley Cyrus wrote this song for her hairdresser, who is also one of her best friends. Her intentions behind the song were to persuade fans to not discriminate against homosexuality and "be open to the world."

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's Split With Miley, Love Affair With Gabriella And Major Highlights Of 2019

I Hope You Find It

Miley's I Hope You Find It is played during the final credits of the movie- The Last Song. The song is much loved as it portrays Miley and Liam Hemsworth's adorable chemistry. It is written by Steven Robson and Jeffrey Steele.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth indulges in PDA with Gabriella Brooks a week after divorcing Miley Cyrus

Adore You

This Miley Cyrus romantic song bagged numerous awards. Adore You is reportedly written and produced by Oren Yoel. Some reports also claim that in this song, Cyrus essays her affection towards her loved one.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' split with Liam Hemsworth has surprisingly made NO dent in her NET WORTH

Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball is a part of Miley Cyrus' fourth studio album, Bangerz and it was written by Dr Luke and Cirkut, who also served as the producers, as well as Mozella, Stephan Moccio, Sacha Skarbek, David Kim, and Cyrus. Wrecking Ball is considered to be a pop ballad that talked about the break down in a relationship. The song has hit 1B views online.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' Break-up Songs Of All Time; From 'Before The Storm' To 'Maybe You're Right'

(Image courtesy: Miley Cyrus Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.