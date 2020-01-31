Paul Thomas Anderson Floored The Audience With His Direction In THESE Movies

Paul Thomas Anderson is considered to be a prominent filmmaker in Hollywood. Paul is an alum of the Sundance Institute. Since his debut feature Hard Eight released in 1996, Paul Thomas Anderson has delivered several hit films. His movies have won several accolades over the years and gained international recognition. Paul Thomas Anderson’s films are also a favourite among critics and audiences alike. So if you are a fan of films that explore family dynamics and human behaviour, then you should definitely add these Paul Thomas Anderson movies to your watch list.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s best movies:

1.There Will Be Blood

There Will Be Blood is considered to be one of Paul Thomas Anderson’s best movies. This Daniel Day-Lewis starrer went onto premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Paul Thomas Anderson even went on to win Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear Award for Best Director. Even Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance in There Will Be Blood led him to win an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and several other accolades.

2. Phantom Thread

Phantom Thread marked the second collaboration between Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis. Phantom Thread was also the last film that Daniel Day-Lewis starred in before he announced his retirement. The film was well-received and was specifically appreciated for its direction, acting, and costume design. This Paul Thomas Anderson film was nominated for six Oscars in 2017 and even went on to win for Best Costume Design.

3. Boogie Nights

Boogie Nights was a period drama film by Paul Thomas Anderson that focused on the 'Golden Age of Porn'. This Mark Wahlberg and Julianne Moore starrer film was not only loved by critics but by the audience as well. The film went on to be nominated for three Academy Awards. The soundtrack of Boogie Nights also received critical acclaim.

4. The Master

Paul Thomas Anderson in several interviews has discussed the fact that The Master is his favourite film that he has ever made. This Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams starrer World War II film received critical acclaim. The Master even went on to receive three Oscar nominations.

