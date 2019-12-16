This Is How Ryan Reynolds Plans To Promote His Next Film 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds is known for fascinating roles that he plays in his action movies. He was recently seen promoting his upcoming film, Free Guy. Actor Ryan Reynolds was also marketing his film the same way as his previous film Deadpool. During the promotions of his movie, he wore the same outfit which he is seen wearing in the trailer of Free Guy. The actor also shared the trailer of the movie on his social media handle, take a look at it right below.

About his film

His upcoming film will release on July 1, 2020. Free Guy is an action-comedy about a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City. After the trailer of the movie was launched, it created a buzz in the audience. However, the actor is known to play roles like these in movies which fascinates the audience to watch his films.

Gonna fit RIGHT in at Disney. #FreeGuy trailer debuts tomorrow. ***This teaser expires soon. pic.twitter.com/J8LBeKJNAh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2019

On the work front

Apart from Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds has another film lined up which is The Croods 2. He will be playing the role of a guy in the film. The movie will also be starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman and Randy Thom. After the success of the last film, the makers decided to come up with the second version. The movie is all set to release on July 3, 2020.

