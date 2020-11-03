'This Is Us' Actor Michael Angarano And Maya Erskine Announce Engagement And Pregnancy

This is Us actor Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine recently took the internet by surprise by making two big revelations. The couple announced that they are now engaged and are also expecting a baby soon. The adorable couple announced the news on their official Instagram handles. Fans are since then gushing about the happy news. For all the people who are curious to know about Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine’s baby and their engagement, here is everything you need to know about it.

Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine get engaged, expecting their first child

The couple took to their official Instagram handle and announced the happy news to their fans. The couple shared two different pictures on their Instagram handle and shared with their fans. This is Us actor Michael Angarano shared a picture of him with his partner Maya Erskine where he is seen cradling her baby bump. He captioned the post as, “and then there were 3... also, we’re engaged.” The couple is looking adorable as ever. Michael Angarano is dressed in a comfy white t-shirt while Maya Erskine opted for a full-sleeved black top and leopard print leggings. Here is a look at the picture shared by Michael Angarano on his Instagram.

In the picture shared by Maya Erskine, the couple is seen goofing around as they pose for the picture. She also urged their fans to vote in the US elections. She captioned the post as, “When 2 becomes 3 😍👼 And please vote. #bidenharris2020”. As soon as they shared the news, several celebrities and fans congratulated them on their engagement as well as Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine's baby. Here is a look at the picture shared by Maya Erskine.

Michael Angarano on This is Us

Michael Angarano had played the role of Jack’s brother Nick Pearson on This is Us. He played the role for a year between 2018 and 2019. He also appears in season two of PEN15. He plays the drama teacher, Greg. This is Us star Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine made their relationship Instagram official last year in September. Michael Angarano had shared an adorable picture of them at the Emmys where they both were nominated. According to a report by People, Michael Angarano was previously linked to Kristen Stewart and Juno Temple. Here is a look at the picture.

