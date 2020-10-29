'Fargo' Season 2 Ending Explained: Here's What Happens At 'Fargo' Season 2 Ending

Fargo is one of the most popular crime drama series in the world. Fargo season 2 is an anthology black comedy crime drama created by Noah Hawley. Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart, and Ted Danson played key roles in the second season of Fargo. Fargo season 2 review has been mostly positive by viewers as well as the critics for its gripping story and brilliant performances.

Fargo season 2 takes place in the upper Midwest in 1979. The show premiered in 2015 and is currently in its fourth season. However, a lot of fans are still confused about the ending of Fargo season 2 and are still wondering about what exactly happened in the ending of Fargo season 2. For all the people who are wondering about the Fargo season 2 ending, here is Fargo season 2 ending explained.

Fargo season 2 ending explained

In the last episode of Fargo season 2, the audience got to know what happens for most of the characters. The episode begins with Betsy’s dream of a magical future that includes some of the familiar faces from Season 1. Betsy also says that everyone is put on this earth to do a job. Peggy played by Kirsten Dunst gets closure at the back of Lou’s car. As for Ed, he gets an inevitable end in the form of death. He does not make it through the finale as he dies in a grocery store freezer. Ed and Peggy hide there from Hanzee. As they are waiting to be rescued, Ed confesses that he just wanted to get back to what they had and Peggy wanted to fix something that was not broken.

Later, Lou opens the door and reality sets in for Peggy who is by now in another world in her mind. Peggy’s explanation comes out as a rant and Lou shuts her up saying, “People died Peggy”. The episode does not feature her again as she gets lost in her emotions. Hanzee escapes from there and buys himself a new life. He changes his name and face and becomes Tripoli. Fargo season 2 final scene takes place in the Solversons’ bed when Betsy says goodnight to Mr Solverson. Lou also replies by saying “Goodnight Mrs Solverson and all the ships at sea”

The Fargo season 2 ending tells that Hanks who addressed the problem of miscommunication was real for almost every violent incident of the season. It ties loose ends for characters like Peggy, Ed and also Hanzee. Lou saves the day and lives another to fight. One is also left wondering towards the Fargo season 2 ending whether the picture based language explained by Hank could have worked or not

Image Credits: Fargo Instagram

