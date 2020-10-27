'This Is Us' Season 5 Shows The Characters Of The Show Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

This Is Us season 5 is finally here after a long wait and the makers have packed in some interesting bits. According to a recently released clip from season 5 of This Is Us, the episodes are expected to feature the pandemic scenario. The This Is Us season premiere showed some characters in the clip wearing masks and following safety protocols. Therefore, one can assume that This Is Us season 5 will be featuring the pandemic on the show's run this year.

Also Read | Shakina Nayfack Lashes Out At NBC For Hosting Trump Town Hall; Says 'I‘m Disgusted'

This Is Us Season 5 shows the characters amid the pandemic

The This Is Us season premiere is expected to go on air Tuesday and will be a two-hour long episode. The episode will put the characters in the COVID-19 situation fictionally and thus will aim at creating awareness. In the clip that was earlier released by the makers, one can see the This Is Us cast following some rules of social distancing. This Is Us cast members like Kevin played by Justin Hartley and Kate played by Chrissy Metz are seen wearing masks and following all social distancing measures. The same can also be observed for Toby played by Chris Sullivan and Madison played Caitlin Thompson.

Also Read | 'This Is Us' Season 5 Premiere Preponed, NBC To Release New Season In October

Also Read | Mandy Moore Is Expecting A 'little Boy' With Husband Taylor Goldsmith; See Post Here

According to 22 News, Chrissy Metz spoke about the show and how the events of 2020 will be portrayed on it. She mentioned that the makers and the cast are fully determined to reflect what is happening in the society through the show. She added that along with the pandemic, they will also feature parts where they shed light on the racial injustice and the social unrest going on in their country. Metz believed that the show may do a good job and help to enlighten people about current issues happening in the world. She mentioned that she feels grateful to be a part of such a narrative and said that she hopes it helps to create a conversation among people. Chrissy ended her statement by saying that she wishes that people start a conversation on the topics and take a chance to introspect on the issues holding the country back.

Also Read | Mandy Moore Shared Her Pregnancy News First With 'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.