Unseen Pic Of The Day: Adele’s Transformation From 2008 To 2020 Will Leave You Amazed

Ever since Adele unveiled her brand new avatar on her 32nd birthday, flaunting her never-seen-before body, the songstress' fans are going crazy on social media over her new look and cannot stop raving about her drastic weight loss. A recent picture of Adele's massive transformation has been going viral on social media. The picture shows Adele's close-up pictures from the years 2008 and 2020 which left fans stunned with her tremendous transformation.

Adele's tremendous transformation is unmissable in this unseen picture

A chubbier Adele in the 2008 picture can be seen sporting a lovely eye-makeup with nude lips. Adele can also be seen sporting stud earrings with her outfit. Nevertheless, her radiant makeup and cheery smile are making Adele look super pretty in the picture.

While the picture of Adele from the year 2020 will leave fans stunned witnessing her drastic weight loss and the massive transformation. Adele can be seen flaunting her chiseled face in the picture. A much leaner Adele can be seen nailing her smokey eyes look in the picture. It is not a surprise that fans cannot get over her massive transformation as she unveiled her new look recently. Take a look at Adele's transformation in this unseen picture.

Adele is finding the attention surrounding her weight loss to be embarrassing

As Adele shared a glimpse of her weight loss while thanking her fans for their birthday wishes for her, several members of the Hollywood fraternity flooded her comment section with appreciation over her transformation. However, according to media reports, the Hello singer reportedly feels self-conscious about her recent seven stone weight loss and is compensating for it by treating herself with a new extravagant wardrobe worth thousands of dollars. Reportedly, a source close to the singer also revealed to a magazine that Adele is finding all the attention she has been getting after her weight loss, quite embarrassing.

The Send My Love singer is reportedly feeling self-conscious about her new-found attention over her whopping seven stone weight loss, revealed a source to a leading entertainment magazine. The source also stated that Adele is finding all the attention quite embarrassing as she gets incredibly self-conscious about her appearance to date even after shedding all those extra kilos. The source also added that sometimes, the songstress herself finds it hard to believe that she now looks as good as others say she does and gets shocked when she looks at herself in the mirror. However, he further added saying she is really enjoying the entire process of buying new clothes for her wardrobe.

