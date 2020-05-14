Adele 'embarrassed' About The New-found Attention Over Her Whopping 7 Stone Weight Loss?

Ever since Adele unveiled her brand new avatar on her 32nd birthday, flaunting her never-seen-before body, the songstress' fans are going crazy on social media over her new look. However, the Hello singer reportedly feels self-conscious about her recent seven stone weight loss and is compensating for it by treating herself with a new extravagant wardrobe worth thousands of dollars. Recently, a source revealed to a magazine that Adele is finding all the attention she has been getting after her weight loss, quite embarrassing.

Is Adele feeling embarrassed about the new-found attention over her whopping seven stone weight loss?

The pop sensation Adele recently took the internet by storm after she took to Instagram to thank all her fans for their heartfelt birthday wishes, flaunting her lean physique as she donned a black bodycon dress. However, the Send My Love singer is reportedly feeling self-conscious about her new-found attention over her whopping seven stone weight loss, revealed a source to a leading entertainment magazine. The source stated that Adele is finding all the attention quite embarrassing as she gets incredibly self-conscious about her appearance till date even after shedding all those extra kilos.

The source also added that sometimes, the songstress herself finds it hard to believe that she looks as good as others say she does and gets shocked when she looks at herself in the mirror. However, he further added saying she is really enjoying the process of buying new clothes for her wardrobe. Furthermore, the source unveiled saying Adele is having a blast trying on clothes that she would not before. Be it skimpy dresses or statement red-carpet ensembles, the singer is making up for the lost time by spending thousands of dollars on shopping.

On the career front, all the Adele fans across the world have been eagerly waiting for the singer to announce the release date of her new album because her last album titled 25 released almost 5 years back in 2015. Although the artist has confirmed that she will be releasing her upcoming album this year in September, she had to push back its release date due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. However, the new release date of her album is yet to be announced.

