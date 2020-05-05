Did Adele Really Shave Her Hair Off And Go All-blonde For Her Upcoming Album?

Ever since the reports of Adele's highly awaited comeback have been making rounds on the internet, the Hello singer has been trending on Twitter. A photograph of the pop-sensation recently went viral on social media wherein she is sporting a blonde shaved head. Therefore, a lot of her fans had a doubt regarding whether has Adele really shaved her hair off and dyed them blonde?

Also Read | Adele Delivers A Power-packed Performance At Her Best Friend's Wedding; Watch Video

Has Adele really shaved her hair off?

All Adele fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting for the artist to announce her new album as she released her last album in 2015, titled 25. Although Adele confirmed that she will be releasing her upcoming album in September 2020, earlier this year, she had to push back its release date due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, a photograph of Adele with her hair shaved and dyed blonde started making rounds on the internet from what seemed to be a professional photoshoot. Soon after the photograph went viral, everyone started speculating if she has really shaved her hair off.

Later, it was revealed that the photograph was originally posted by a designer and art director Hey Reilly on Instagram three days ago. Reilly's Instagram feed comprises pictures of a lot of celebrities and members of the Royal Family sporting various quirky hairstyles and accessories. Therefore, this suggests that Adele's photograph sporting a new haircut could be one of the latest edits of the artist. Check out the image below:

Also Read | Adele Announces New Album Five Years After The Release Of '25'

However, a lot of fans took to social media to give their views about Adele's brand new look. While a lot of users were complimenting her new avatar, several users set the record straight by sharing the cover photograph of Adele's last album and the one posted by Hey Reilly recently side by side, stating that it's merely an edited image. Check out some of the tweets below:

Also Read | Adele Looks 'unrecognisable' Becuase Of 'seven Stone Weight Loss'

Do y’all realise that the ‘new Adele album cover’ is just her old one with this exact picture of Kristen Stewart’s hair reversed. pic.twitter.com/brXRGmKdrJ — ErikaAAA (@erikathebicth) May 4, 2020

I don’t know what funnier? The fact that people actually believed Adele chopped all her hair off in this photoshopped pic. Or how supportive and loving they are. Like? They love it more than the actual photo.#Adele pic.twitter.com/bbfniSJMIH — Nick Ryan (@_nickryan_) May 3, 2020

TL asleep?



People legit thought Adele done cut her hair and did a full transformation and that they were gonna cry real tears this time around from a fire album, hahahaha. I'm people! 🤭😣 pic.twitter.com/xxjXzsWUlV — Boitshoko Moses (@Tshoki_Moses) May 3, 2020

Also Read | Adele Flaunts Post-weight Loss Body At Beyonce And Jay-Z's Oscars Party

(Image credit: Adele Instagram and Hey Reilly Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.