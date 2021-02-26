Winter Soldier Comics To Read As Marvel Gears Up For Falcon & The Winter Soldier Series

Falcon & The Winter Soldier series will centre around Marvel Cinematic Universe's characters Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will be releasing on March 19, 2021. So before watching Falcon & The Winter Soldier series, take a look at 10 Winter Soldier Comics you should read.

Winter Soldier Comics fans need to read before the release Marvel's new series

Winter Soldier is also known as Bucky Barnes and has been portrayed by Sebastian Stan in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Winter Soldier was initially created as a sidekick for Captain America but later went on to feature in many Marvel comics. Here are 10 Marvel comics that feature Winter Soldier.

1.Captain America Comics #1

Bucky Barnes first appeared in Captain America Comics #1 as Captain America's best friend and sidekick. This comic is set during the time of World War 2. Bucky Barnes was shown as a kid but as his story evolved, so did his looks.

2.Winter Soldier: The Bitter March

The Bitter March was a limited edition series written by Rick Remender and Roland Boschi. The comic explores the new life of Bucky Barnes as Winter Soldier. The comic is set in the '60s during the height of the Cold War.

3. Winter Soldier series

The series written by Kyle Higgins and Rod Reis had 11 issues before it got cancelled. It follows the journey of the Winter Soldier on the path of redemption. The series takes place after Winter Soldier finally regains control of his mind.

4. Falcon & The Winter Soldier series

The 2020 series had 5 issues. After an attempt on his life, Bucky Barnes reunites with Sam Wilson to hunt down the new Hydra leader and to save the world from mass destruction.

5. Strikeforce series

The series had 9 issues. In the series, Winter Soldier teams up with Angela, Blade, Spider-Woman, Wiccan, Monica Rambeau, and Daimon Hellstrom to do the work that the Avengers can't do.

6. The Trial Of Captain America

Newly appointed as Captain America, Bucky Barnes' dark past comes to haunt him. As Bucky works with the Avengers as the new Captain America, his violent crimes as Winter Soldier get leaked. The world calls for a trail of the new Captain America.

7.Winter Soldier: Winter Kills

In the series, Winter Soldier is seen doing the dirty works for S.H.I.E.L.D. He clashes with various members of Young Avengers and unintentionally becomes their leader figure.

8. Tales of Suspense (#100 to #105)

In the series, Winter Soldier and Hawkeye team up to unravel the mysteries that Black Widow has left behind after her death.

9. All new Invaders

Winter Soldier teams up with Captain America, The Original Torch and Namor as they wage war against Kree to save the earth.

10. Winter Soldier (2012)

Winter Soldier 2012 series written by Ed Brubaker has the most iconic storylines about the Winter Soldier which defined the character and his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series also included his romantic involvement with Black Widow.

