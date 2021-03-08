'Thor : Love And Thunder': Natalie Portman's Shooting Stills From Australia Leaked Online

Remember when Odin died and Thor's Mjolnir was destroyed by his sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarok? In a recently leaked video of the filming of Thor: Love And Thunder, Natalie Portman, who plays Thor's love interest, Jane Foster, is seen retrieving his hammer Mjolnir. She retrieves the hammer and turns into Mighty Thor.

In the video, it can be observed that New Asgard has built a monument in honour and memory of its previous ruler and Thor's father, Odin. The shattered Mjolnir too is displayed at the monument. Natalie Portman is hoisted up by a man dressed head-to-toe in a blue suit. She is harnessed safely by another man as her body flails in the air. There are some Asgardian soldiers seen at the site, but there are no Avengers or Guardians of The Galaxy members present.

The new Thor movie is being shot in Australia. Recently Natalie Portman confirmed the news with Yahoo! that she would be playing the role of the super-hero in the next Thor movie. She said, "I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side". The movie will also star Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson and many others.

Watch Thor: Love and Thunder's video here:

📹 Dublê de Natalie Portman ensaiando uma cena no set de "Thor: Love and Thunder" em Sydney, na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/MfJPu0se0I — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanbr) March 5, 2021

Fans had mixed reactions after watching the video. While some fans thought the act looked painful, others were mesmerised by Natalie Portman's skills. A fan complimented the filmmakers for having "practical effects". Some fans were confused about the scenes shown in the video, as others clarified them.

This is cool — The Beez Kneez (@chefboyarD83) March 7, 2021

She’s transforming lol — Dustin Morris (@morrisdustin07) March 7, 2021

I love that they're having practical effects. — The Shadow Jedi (@Captain63857795) March 7, 2021

Aaaaahh this looks painful 😣 — well, what can i say (@iwillsaywhateva) March 6, 2021

In other news, fans got a glimpse of Natalie Portman's new avatar as The Mighty Thor. In the images, Jane Foster appears to be all bulked up. She also wore layers of jackets over her top. Natalie Portman will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after approximately eight years since Thor: The Dark World. Thor: Love and Thunder will be releasing on May 6, 2022.

44 HQs: Natalie Portman on the set of "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Sydney, Australia.



📸 Check out: https://t.co/sLfJRMXnDi pic.twitter.com/oXIsg6VGax — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanbr) March 6, 2021

Love and Thunder cast updates

NEW PLAY SCENE IM SO HYPED pic.twitter.com/Jso5rscTge — brooke (@follklores) March 2, 2021

A video showing the making of Thor 4's sequence features Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon returning for their roles as Fake Thor and Fake Loki, respectively. The two actors will be reprising their roles from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. The scene appears to be from Thor: Ragnarok's scene where the two brothers encounter their sister, Hela for the first time.

