Virender Sehwag's Comical Thor Meme To Mock England After R Ashwin's 106 Amuses Fans

Virat Kohli and co. put on a thumping performance against England on the back of R Ashwin’s sublime all-round display in Chennai. Ashwin picked up five English wickets in their first innings and later contributed with the bat by scoring a brisk 106 from 148 balls. The lanky off-spinner picked up another three wickets on Days 3 and 4 to dismantle the English batting order in their improbable run-chase.

Virender Sehwag mocks England, compares R Ashwin to Thor Ragnarok’s Hela

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag seems to be following the live action from the India vs England 2nd Test match in Chennai. The legendary batsman recently posted a hilarious update on his Instagram account, where he praised R Ashwin for his all-round show against England.

Defying several English legends, including Michael Vaughan’s take on the M. A. Chidambaram pitch, R Ashwin dazzled with both and ball in testing conditions. In his own hilarious manner, Virender Sehwag compared the Indian all-rounder with a character from the 2017’s Hollywood blockbuster Thor Ragnarok.

Sehwag shared a picture of R Ashwin and compared him with the antagonist of Thor Ragnarok, Hela. He also wrote a popular dialogue from the movie in the caption that reads, “Darling, you have no idea what’s possible”, thus referring to Ashwin’s all-round outing in front of his home crowd. Here is a look at Virender Sehwag’s Thor Ragnarok meme as he mocked the visiting English side for complaining about the Chennai pitch since the last few days.

India vs England 2nd Test updates

The Joe Root-led England side recently lost their 10th wicket to get folded out for 164 in their second innings. India won the match by 317 runs and levelled the four-match series 1-1 with two more Tests to go.

India vs England 2nd Test: Indian players celebrate win

India wrap it up! 👏



They seal a 317-run win and have levelled the series 1-1! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NKdpouEO6g — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021

India vs England live streaming

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: AP and BCCI Twitter

