Baahubali 2’s Russian Dubbed Clip Goes Viral On The Internet; Watch Here

Prabhas’ 2015 epic action flick Baahubali is among the most widely popular South Indian movies of all time. This S.S. Rajamouli film has grabbed attention in Russia too and recently a clip from the film was shared on this internet by the Russian embassy in India. Read on to know more details:

Baahubali played in Russia

Recently, the Russian Embassy took to its official social media handle and posted a clip of Baahubali: The Conclusion. This happened on May 28, 2020, and has gone viral on the internet. It is a Russian dubbed version of the film, which has gained popularity in the country, the tweet stated. In the scene, fans can see that Amarendra Baahubali is talking to his mother Sivagami about his newly wedded wife princess Devasena. The tweet states, “Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: The Baahubali with Russian voiceover!” Here is the Twitter post by the Russian Embassy in India:

🎬 Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover! pic.twitter.com/VrIgwVIl3b — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 28, 2020

For the unversed, Baahubali is a two-part film series, titled as Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. It features actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The film has been dubbed in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Russian, Pashto, and others.

The film franchise went on to be one of the highest-grossing films in India. The film garnered several accolades and has also garnered a huge fan base. Prabhas played the role of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the film; Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva; Anushka Shetty played the role of Devasena; Tamannaah played the role of Avanthika, and Ramya Krishnan portrayed the character of Sivagami.

Amidst the lockdown, several old shows and films have found their way back to the screens and OTT platforms. One such show is Mahabharata. The show depicts the epic story of Lord Krishna, the Pandavas, and the Kauravas. It focuses from the time Lord Bhishma took his oath of celibacy to the time Yudhishthira was crowned as the King of Hastinapur.

