'Trouble Along The Way' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 1953 Classic Comedy Film

1953 comedy film Trouble Along the Way was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It was directed by Michael Curtiz. The plot of this movie revolves around a rector whose school is going to shut down due to inadequate funding. He, then, asks a popular football coach to organise a football tournament in the school in order to attract people. But as the movie progresses, it is revealed that the coach has his own personal problems. If one wants to know the cast of Trouble Along The Way, read ahead.

Also read | Watch: Jason Statham And Aubrey Plaza's BTS Video From Guy Ritchie's Spy Comedy Film

Also read | Elizabeth Hurley's Snow Photo Takes Social Media By Storm; See Reactions

Details of Trouble Along The Way cast

John Wayne as Steve Aloysius Williams

John Wayne played the character of Steve Aloysius Williams. Steve is a popular football coach who is hired by the rector of St Anthony's College to organise football tournament which will save the college from getting shut. He is popularly known for his role in The Quiet Man and The Longest Day. He is one of the funniest of Details of Trouble Along The Way cast.

Image courtesy- Trouble Along the Way - Trailer

Donna Reed as Alice Singleton

Donna Reed played the character of Alice Singleton in the film. She is the social services worker who had taken the case of Steve's daughter after his wife files a complaint that he is an irresponsible father. She later falls in love with Steve. She also starred in Dallas and The Courtship of Andy Hardy.

Image courtesy- Trouble Along the Way - Trailer

Charles Coburn as Father Burke

Charles Coburn essayed the character of Father Burke in the film. Father Burke is the rector of St Anthony's College. The college is in a financial crisis which threatens his job as well. His other popular films are The People's Enemy, The Story of Alexander Graham Bell and Yellow Jack.

Image courtesy- Trouble Along the Way - Trailer

Sherry Jackson as Carole Williams

Sherry Jackson played the character of Carole Williams in the film. Carole is the daughter of Steve and Anne. Her custody is being fought over by both her parents. Towards the end, she is seen walking away with Alice, the Social Service worker.

Image courtesy- Trouble Along the Way - Trailer

Marie Windsor as Anne McCormick

Marie Windsor played the role of Anne McCormick. Anne is Steve's former wife. She has remarried but still long for Steve. In order to pressure him to have an affair with her, she tells Alice that he is an incompetent and irresponsible father.

Also read | Jared Leto Admits His Oscar Award Has Been "missing" For Three Years

Also read | Pamela Anderson Marries Her Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst In A Secret Wedding

Image courtesy- Screenshot from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.