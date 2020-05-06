Adele's Weight Loss Has Fans Gushing Over Her New Look, Netizens Say She Is 'glowing'

What’s Viral

Adele's weight loss journey seems to have taken the internet by storm. The singer posted a photo from her 32nd birthday and fans are gushing over her new look.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
adele's weight loss

British singer Adele seems to be on a makeover spree. Recently the actor had grabbed headlines for losing a considerable amount of weight and looking almost unrecognisable surprising her fans. However, her latest photo from her 32nd birthday is breaking the internet as she looks even slimmer than before. Fans cannot help gushing over Adele's transformation and gorgeous looks. 

Fan reactions on Adele's weight loss 

Also Read: Adele Flaunts Post-weight Loss Body At Beyonce And Jay-Z's Oscars Party

Also Read: Adele Looks 'unrecognisable' Becuase Of 'seven Stone Weight Loss'

Also Read: Adele Delivers A Power-packed Performance At Her Best Friend's Wedding; Watch Video

Also Read: Did Adele Really Shave Her Hair Off And Go All-blonde For Her Upcoming Album?

The storm about Adele's weight loss started when the singer posted a picture of herself for her 32nd birthday. She looked much slimmer than before and donned a black dress with black pumps. Adding a caption she wrote, "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️2020 okay bye thanks x". Even on Instagram, Adele's transformation caught everyone by surprise. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey
adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey adele's weight loss adele's transformation adele's photos adele weight loss journey

Also Read: 'Hello From Corona Life': American Singer Creates Quarantine Version Of Adele's Parody

Also Read: Adele's Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Leaves Chrissy Teigen Stumped

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories