Adele's Weight Loss Has Fans Gushing Over Her New Look, Netizens Say She Is 'glowing'

British singer Adele seems to be on a makeover spree. Recently the actor had grabbed headlines for losing a considerable amount of weight and looking almost unrecognisable surprising her fans. However, her latest photo from her 32nd birthday is breaking the internet as she looks even slimmer than before. Fans cannot help gushing over Adele's transformation and gorgeous looks.

Fan reactions on Adele's weight loss

Me looking at Adele's new Instagram photos. pic.twitter.com/nr4IuRjSnN — Isabella Steele 💙 (@MsBellaSteele) May 6, 2020

Adele Just Broke The Internet With A Simple Picture, Imagine When She Drops A Album😂💯 #Adele pic.twitter.com/pz1Ju6Wybd — KidHbk (@NoelWolensky) May 6, 2020

adele really had the biggest glow up pic.twitter.com/emXzR3oH0J — A. (@amirnrf) May 6, 2020

It's going to be raining tears when Adele drops her next album pic.twitter.com/n2iMYl3sAM — кιηg σғ вσүs™ (@OMOTI_JOJO) May 6, 2020

Adele may have lost weight but she has always been gorgeous pic.twitter.com/y3TU02OVD9 — Pop Crave (@popcrayye13) May 6, 2020

the thing that has me shook the most about adele’s new image isn’t even the weight idc about that it’s the hair and outfits, she went from ‘take me to church’ to ‘take me for drinks’ and i’m HERE for it pic.twitter.com/HbLQ306RA2 — joe (@jxeker) May 6, 2020

yes adele has lost a lot of weight, but she has always been beautiful regardless pic.twitter.com/c6NRmDVQFn — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤 (@imchained2katy) May 6, 2020

Nah what is Adele’s secret please? She looks unreal. The glow up that comes with weight loss is insane😭😍 pic.twitter.com/Ck7YFu6or1 — Folake (@Fola_ldn) May 6, 2020

The storm about Adele's weight loss started when the singer posted a picture of herself for her 32nd birthday. She looked much slimmer than before and donned a black dress with black pumps. Adding a caption she wrote, "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️2020 okay bye thanks x". Even on Instagram, Adele's transformation caught everyone by surprise.

