Tim McGraw Is The 'Godfather' To Former Co-actor Garrett Hedlund & Emma Roberts' Son

On February 18, 2021, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Garrett Hedlund revealed that his former co-actor from Friday Night Lights, Tim McGraw, is now the godfather to his and Emma Roberts' son, Rhodes. In his interview, he explained why he and Emma chose the country star Tim as the godfather. He stated that he looks up to Tim, with whom he has worked on other films such as Country Strong, which released in the year 2010.

Garrett Hedlund announces Tim McGraw as godfather to his son

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson, Garrett said that he admires and respects the former actor not only as 'amazing father and husband’ but also ‘an amazing musician and actor’. He said, “I’ve known him for a long time. We laugh about it because it’s probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son”. He continued that he got to experience him as a father first, which was ‘more of an abusive one’. Garrett revealed that when they worked together for Country Strong, they remained close friends and he has seen his children since they were young.

Furthermore, recalling the time of Emma’s pregnancy, Garrett said, “After around 12 weeks of Emma being pregnant, I called Tim, and the first thing he said was, ‘I’m the godfather’. So how can you argue?”. The 53-year-old actor married Faith Hill in the year 1996. He shares his three daughters- Gracie, 23 years, Maggie, 22 years and Audrey, 19 years, with his wife.

On August 31, 2020, Emma Roberts took to her official Instagram handle and announced her pregnancy. She posted three pictures featuring herself and her hubby, Garrett. In the pictures, one can see her cradling her baby bump. She donned an off-shoulder white maxi dress and went for minimal makeup. She styled her hair in loose beach waves and kept them open. In the caption, she penned, “Me… and my two favourite guys”. Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's son, Rhodes was born in late 2020. The couple began dating each other in the month of March 2019. Little Rhodes is the first child of the couple.

