Tim McGraw Shares Photos With Family, Everyone Dresses As Game Of Thrones Characters

The festive season is here and families, friends, and neighbours are planning dinners with close ones to celebrate the essence of the Christmas holidays. Singer Tim McGraw and Faith Hill also hosted a dinner at their place but it was far from a normal traditional dinner. Both the singers and their three daughters dressed up as Game of Thrones characters and received attention for their looks. Read on to know more about the Instagram post where Tim McGraw showed his and his family's epic costumes.

Tim McGraw's Instagram post

American singer Tim McGraw took to Instagram and shared pictures from a family dinner that had his wife and his three daughters in attendance. While family dinners during Christmas are customary and fun, Tim and Faith took the level of fun a notch higher as his entire family got dressed as Game of Thrones characters. Tim's caption read, "So we had a "Game of Thrones" themed dinner at home with the kiddos, Merry Christmas!" You can see the post here.

The singer has around 2.8 million followers on Instagram and his post received more than 68k likes within 20 hours of posting. Some of the comments on the post were hilarious, while the majority of the fans and followers wished the family on the occasion of Christmas. Tim McGraw's children also commented on the post. Audrey McGraw wrote, "We killed it honestly", while Maggie commented saying "That’s Jaime Lannister to you". You can see the comments here.

Tim McGraw dressed himself up in a light grey fuzzy robe and added a messy looking red wig and beard whereas Faith was the one who went all out in her dressing up. The singer wore a silver crown with spiky tops, apparently trying to mimic the spikes that come out of the character’s head. Faith added silver makeup across her face and donned a shiny silver shirt and pants. The eldest daughter Gracie tried to dress up as King Joffrey Baratheon, as she could be seen in a short blonde wig with a gold crown and a somewhat regal-looking robe. Her younger sisters, Audrey and Maggie dressed as the Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa from the popular show.

Image Credits: Faith Hill Official Instagram Account

