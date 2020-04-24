Netflix Bags Exclusive Rights To 'Pokemon Journey' In The US

Netflix has bought the rights of Pokemon animated series in the United States. It will have the exclusive rights to all the future Pokemon episodes. While past series have aired on several streaming platforms, Pokemon Journey will only be available on Netflix. Read on to know more about the Pokemon-Netflix deal here:

Netflix gets the exclusive Pokemon rights

Netflix has gone on to secure the exclusive rights of the latest Pokemon animated series and the whole franchise in the US. It made an agreement with The Pokémon Company International to become the solo streaming platform for this decades-old franchise. The new season titled Pokemon Journey will be the 23rd season and is supposed to air on June 22, 2020. It is confirmed that the new episodes will be added quarterly.

The VP of international business at The Pokémon Company International, Emily Arons, stated that Netflix is an ideal partner for the firm due to its 'tremendous reach and ability' to be present for fans anytime and anywhere. Arons also stated that they cannot wait for Pokemon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in their upcoming series Pokemon Journey, this June.

Netflix also has the latest Pokemon film titled Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution, which was released in February. Fans of this iconic show are highly anticipating the release of the show. Netflix is dominating more and more market and has become one of the top-notch streaming platforms in the world.

