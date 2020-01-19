Times When Emily Ratajkowski Gave Her Fans A Peek Into Her Bikini Wardrobe

American model and actor Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most sought after Instagram personality. She has her own swimwear line called Inamorata. She is often seen flaunting her well-toned physique and posing in swimwear from her own line. She got married to Sebastian Bear-McClard and the couple have been inseparable since.

She has featured on many magazine covers as well as walked the ramp for some of the top tier brands. Emily Ratajkowski often visits exotic locations and goes on elaborate vacations to flaunt her best bikini looks. Check out some of the most glamorous bikinis looks sported by the model.

Emily Ratajkowski's photos

Emily Ratajkowski wore a light orange coloured bikini. She kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open. She was a vision to behold as she posed for the lens.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a bright red coloured swimwear for a beach day. The deep V neckline of the one-piece swimsuit added glamour to her outfit. She left her hair open and kept her makeup to a minimum.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a black coloured knotted swimwear. In the one-piece swimwear, she looks heavenly as she poses with a class of golden coloured drink. She wore some nude shade of lipstick and posed near a pool for the picture. She also mentioned that the swimwear was from her swimwear brand.

The red cheetah print swimwear made the netizens go gaga over the pattern. The bikini was from Emily Ratajkowski’s own brand and was styled to perfection with golden accessories. She wore a pair of dazzling gold bangles in both her hands.

Emily Ratajkowski was a sight for sore eyes in a yellow coloured swimwear with white polka dots. The bikini looks mesmerising on her. She left her hair open, which helped frame the front knot on her bikini top. Netizens complimented her and even called her hot.

