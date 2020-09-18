Badshah Says An Artist's Music Has Been 'diluted' In Light Of Kanye West's Twitter Rant

Punjabi rapper Badshah recently voiced his opinion about Kanye West's Twitter rant, wherein West accused entertainment companies of exploiting their artists. Lashing out at record labels regarding the same, the American rapper shared a video, in which, he urinated on one of his Grammy Awards. As it created quite a stir online, Badshah has now put forth his opinion about the controversy and advised Indian musicians to 'value' their own music for labels to become more 'artist-friendly'.

Badshah thinks the value of an artist's music has been 'diluted' in India

On September 16, 2020, Kanye West made headlines after he went on a Twitter rant against music labels like Universal and Sony to name a few and also revealed that he won't be releasing any more songs until he frees himself from these publishers. Now, earlier today, Badshah has put forth his opinion about the same in an extensive Instagram story, wherein he shared some wise words with his fellow musicians.

Badshah pointed out some changes that needs to be made in the Indian music industry as well after West's Twitter controversy. Taking to his Instagram story, the Tareefan rapper re-posted singer Arjun Kanungo's post which read, "In India, the value of our music has been diluted and thus is our fault". He advised artists to think about the best for themselves as he added, "We are artists and we don't think, we give our music away because we get so excited about releasing something. I'm not saying you should or shouldn't give your music away, but THINK about whether you are doing the best for yourself. (sic)".

Furthermore, the 34-year-old also set the record straight that he doesn't think music labels are an artist's enemies. However, he feels that the institutions will become more artist-friendly and artists will also benefit more if they 'value their own music'. In the second IG story shared by him, Badshah gushed, "It's time for a change".

Check out his IG stories below:

Throughout his career in both Hindi and Punjabi music industries, Badshah has possibly collaborated with almost all the eminent music labels. Some of his most successful collocations for chartbuster songs include Sony Music, T-Series, Zee Music, Times Music and VIP Records to name a few.

(Image credit: Badshah and kanyewestt_official Instagram)

