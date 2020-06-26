Times Kendall Jenner Rocked A Red Lip Look In Her Instagram Pictures

Kendall Jenner is an American media personality who rose to fame as one of the members of the American reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is currently working as a model and often walks the runway for many popular designer labels. She has a fan following of over 131 million on her Instagram account who love her artsy pictures, as well as the sneak peeks she shares from behind the scenes of her runway shows. Take a look at the times she wore shades of red lipstick like a pro.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner Clarifies Her Stance On Photoshopped 'Black Lives Matter' Photo Controversy

Kendall Jenner's Instagram pics with red lipstick

Kendall recently shared a video where she wore a brick red lipstick paired with a plain full-sleeved white top and black leggings. She had overlined her lips and the look seemed pretty flawless paired with her natural makeup. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Most Memorable Moments Together

Kendall Jenner shared an Instagram video where she could be seen dressed up in semi-formal attire. She wore a deep V necked blazer and paired her look with a red lip. She kept her hairstyle simple and classy in a tight bun.

Kendall showcased a sneak peek from the backstage event of one of the runway shows she was spearheading. She wore a black puffy dress while keeping her hair middle-parted. While the whole attire was black, her bright red lip was sure the highlight of her look that accentuated her overall look.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Memorable Throwback Pictures

Kendall shared a picture of her magazine shoot where she matched her yellow-toned red lip with her similar coloured chic dress. Kendall surely knows how to accentuate her features with the proper shade of red lip and never goes wrong with her makeup looks. Take a look.

Kendall posted one of the pics from her photoshoot for the launch of a new lingerie line. Her deep red lip shade simply looked perfect with her sleek hairdo. She went for contoured face makeup for her picture here.

Kendall Jenner posed with her friend and model Bella Hadid at the Met Gala a few years ago wearing a black La Perla dress. While her black sheer gown stole the night with the unconventional design, she kept her makeup light and, highlighting her red lips.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On #BlackLivesMatter After Fans Call Her Out For Old Ad

Promo Image courtesy: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.