The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Miley Cyrus Acing Short Hairstyle Like A Rockstar In These Pics

Hollywood News

Miley Cyrus has often sported short hair since she released Bangerz. From then, her fans have seen a variety of short hairstyles that she carries effortlessly

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus entered the show business as a teen with her Disney show Hanna Montana. She had always had long luscious locks but when she released her fourth studio album Bangerz, she rocked a surprising pixie haircut in each of her song videos. Read on to find her best short haircut looks to refer for your own hairstyle inspirations. 

Miley Cyrus rocking the short haircut

Miley Cyrus rocked an adorable pixie haircut when she released her fourth studio album. Her short blonde hair matched perfectly with her image change at that time. In this image, we can see Cyrus dressed up in a blazer dress holding a bouquet of flowers while sporting her pixie cut. She shared this post to remember the six-year anniversary of her Bangerz album. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus And Her Penchant For Rocking Bizarre Outfits Like A Diva

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus' obsession With Leather Outfits Is Real | These Pics Are Proof! 

Miley sported a short haircut for her a stage performance

Miley Cyrus shared her performance video from six years ago when she sported this rock chic haircut. She performed on her cover on Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? by Arctic Monkeys. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley Cyrus in a new haircut

Miley Cyrus sported a new short and shaggy haircut in 2020 with this wispier no-fuss punk rock shag haircut. Miley has often experimented with her hairstyle, and this is her look for the new year 2020 when she would also be releasing her new music. Celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger has said to have given Miley this look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus' Movies That You Must Watch If You Are A True Cyrus Fan

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson’s Families Approve Of Their Relationship For THIS Reason

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NEW COMMISSIONER OF DELHI POLICE
IAF CHIEF ON BALAKOT AIRSTRIKE
EXTRADITION HEARING PAUSED: ASSANGE
MIKE POMPEO ON TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT
SHOCKING FINDINGS AT TAHIR'S OFFICE
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST