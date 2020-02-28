Miley Cyrus Acing Short Hairstyle Like A Rockstar In These Pics

Miley Cyrus entered the show business as a teen with her Disney show Hanna Montana. She had always had long luscious locks but when she released her fourth studio album Bangerz, she rocked a surprising pixie haircut in each of her song videos. Read on to find her best short haircut looks to refer for your own hairstyle inspirations.

Miley Cyrus rocking the short haircut

Miley Cyrus rocked an adorable pixie haircut when she released her fourth studio album. Her short blonde hair matched perfectly with her image change at that time. In this image, we can see Cyrus dressed up in a blazer dress holding a bouquet of flowers while sporting her pixie cut. She shared this post to remember the six-year anniversary of her Bangerz album.

Miley sported a short haircut for her a stage performance

Miley Cyrus shared her performance video from six years ago when she sported this rock chic haircut. She performed on her cover on Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? by Arctic Monkeys.

Miley Cyrus in a new haircut

Miley Cyrus sported a new short and shaggy haircut in 2020 with this wispier no-fuss punk rock shag haircut. Miley has often experimented with her hairstyle, and this is her look for the new year 2020 when she would also be releasing her new music. Celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger has said to have given Miley this look.

