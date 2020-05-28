When Chrissy Teigen Appeared As Herself On Shows And In Movies

Chrissy Teigen is a model-turned-TV personality, currently married to singer John Legend. Chrissy Teigen has been a part of several TV shows in Hollywood including some tops TV shows like the Lip Sync Battle, The Voice and Fab Life. Chrissy Teigen hosted several shows like Model Employee, The View and Fab Life. She has also judged a few shows like Snack Off and America’s Next Top Model. Here is a list of all shows Chrissy Teigen has been a part of, as herself:

Shows and Series Chrissy Teigen appeared as Chrissy Teigen

Shows

Inside Amy Schumer

Inside Amy Schumer is an American sketch comedy TV series. The show was created and hosted by Amy Schumer. Chrissy Teigen appeared in an episode on the show as herself. She appeared in the episode Boner Doctor and was seen as a marriage counsellor. In the episode where Chrissy Teigen appears is an episode in which, Amy Schumer asks couples to consult a relationship advisor but regrets her decision as soon as she gets to know the consultant is Chrissy Teigen.

The Getaway

The Getaway was a travel documentary TV series that used to air in 2013. The travel show followed celebrities on their tours or their dream destinations for a quick trip. Chrissy Teigen appeared on the show The Getaway in 2014. She travelled to Bangkok and explored the city and ate some amazing dishes there.

Ridiculousness

Ridiculousness was a comedy clip show hosted by Rob Dyrdek and co-hosted by Sterling "Steelo" Brim. The show would showcase viral videos from the internet, to which the hosts added mock commentary. Chrissy Teigen was a guest on one of the episodes of the show and spoke about how she could not swim, despite being a bikini model. She also spoke about the tike when she was a judge of a cooking show and would eat things made up by kids.

Movies

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Between two Ferns: the Movie is a Netflix comedy film directed by Scott Aukerman. The film stars Zach Galifianakis and is a spin-off of the web series with the same name. The film was released on September 20, 2019. The show included various celebrity guests and supermodel Chrissy Teigen was one of those.

