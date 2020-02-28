Taylor Swift Thanks Dwayne Johnson For 'The Man' Cameo, Calls Him "supportive"

Taylor Swift took to Twitter and thanked Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for his cameo in The Man music video. The Rock, who is also a fellow Swiftie responded to Taylor’s tweet with a sweet message. Find out more details about Dwayne Johnson’s cameo in the music video and his sweet interaction with Taylor Swift.

Tay thanks ‘The Rock’ for ‘The Man’ cameo

Taylor Swift dropped the highly anticipated The Man music video on February 27, 2020. The music video depicts the double standard women face as compared to men in the world. The video has already received tremendous response online. The lead role in the music video has been played by Swift herself. The music video also marks Taylor’s directorial debut.

Soon after the music video dropped, Taylor Swift started thanking all the people who were involved in the making of the video. The Blank Space singer did not forget to thank Dwayne Johnson for his cameo in the video. For those of you who are not aware, Dwayne Johnson was the voice behind the man’s character in the music video.

So Taylor Swift was quick to thank The Rock for his cameo. Taylor tweeted out, “Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!) Check out Taylor Swift’s tweet here.

Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)- pic.twitter.com/6G9G21Lw8J — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 27, 2020

Taylor Swift then received the sweetest response from Dwayne Johnson. The Jumanji actor also suggested the two perform a duet anytime soon. Dwayne in his tweet said “Congrats my friend! My pleasure to voice THE MAN. What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people. Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila” Check out Dwayne Johnson’s tweet here.

Congrats my friend! 👏🏾🙌🏾

My pleasure to voice THE MAN.

What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people.

Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila

🎸🥃🎶 https://t.co/UIZWwkz0NW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 27, 2020

