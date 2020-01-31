Union Budget
When Hailey Bieber Wore The Most Expensive Outfits, Check Out THESE Pictures

Hollywood News

Hailey Bieber has often mentioned her love for expensive clothes and one can surely observe that from her red carpet outfits. Look at her designer dresses.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hailey Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber was recently seen at the premiere of her husband's (Justin Bieber) documentary series called 'Seasons'. She is known to be a fashionista, wearing some of the most expensive clothes at her public appearances.

She even mentioned in an interview that she just loves cheap food and expensive clothes. Her street style is often papped whenever she strolls around L.A. and New York. Take a look at the expensive apparels worn by Mrs Justin Bieber. 

ALSO READ| Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Crooked Pinky Finger, Reveals She Has Ectrodactyly

Hailey Bieber's wedding dress

Hailey got married to singer Justin Bieber last year in October. The 5-foot-7 bride wore a custom-made ivory white off-the-shoulder outfit made by designer Virgil Abloh. The dress had lace detailing including pearl embellishment, a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, and a mermaid skirt with the phrase 'Till Death Do Us Part' embroidered on it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

ALSO READ| Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Parents' Views On Her Marriage To Justin Bieber

Hailey's red carpet outfit for 'Seasons' premiere

Hailey Baldwin Bieber appeared wearing a sparkly see-through black dress on the red carpet for the premiere of Seasons. The dress was from Zuhair Murad's spring 2020 haute couture collection. She completed her look by styling her hair in a high bun and wore strappy heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileycandid) on

Golden Globes 2020

Hailey Bieber wore a glittery blazer dress with a plunging neckline at the Golden Globes after-party event this year. The outfit was designed by Yves Saint Laurent and Hailey balanced the perfect amount of glam and glitter for the event. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 

Hailey Bieber's expensive outfits: Met Gala 2019

Hailey wore a costly Alexander Wang pink outfit at her Met Gala appearance in 2019. Beau Justin, however, was not seen at the event with her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

ALSO READ| Hailey Baldwin's Boyfriends From The Past, Check Out Who The Model Dated

Hailey Baldwin and her expensive oversized jackets and sweats

Hailey Baldwin has been known to wear expensive oversized sweats or hoodies. She even claims to have gone on a date with beau Justin wearing expensive sweats before they got hitched. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

ALSO READ| Nail LA Street Fashion With Tips From Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian And Hailey Bieber 

 

 

