Times When Ranveer Singh Pulled Off The Poker Face In Style, See Pics

Ranveer Singh is one of the Bollywood actors who can ace any attire or expression with the right attitude. He can be seen pulling off the funkiest looks in the best way possible. Here are a few instances from Ranveer Singh’s Instagram when he pulled off the poker face effortlessly.

Ranveer Singh's photos that have a poker face

1. Ranveer Singh can be seen pulling off a straight face rightly here. He can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt in this picture. He has added a pair of red shades to enhance the look. The glowing background and his expression add intensity to the picture. He can also be seen with a well-groomed beard and moustache here.

2. Ranveer Singh can be seen pulling off a poker face in this picture. He can be seen donning a formal and smart look here. He is wearing a white shirt with violet coloured dotted tie. He has added a proper thick jacket to complete the formal outfit. He can also be seen wearing a pair of thick-framed glasses in the picture. Ranveer Singh can be seen with a little moustache and properly done hair.

3. Ranveer Singh can be seen giving out a plain expression in this picture. He is wearing a bright orange sweatshirt with a pair of white pants. He can also be seen wearing a speaker around his shoulder in this picture. Ranveer Singh is donning a proper moustache with a slightly trimmed beard in the picture posted.

4. Ranveer Singh can be seen pulling off another poker face in the vintage effect picture posted. He is wearing a black T-shirt with a shiny multi-coloured jacket. The jacket is a mix of light blue, black, and light pink. He has also added a silver chain to complete his attire. He has shaved off his beard while his moustache is well maintained in the picture put up.

5. Ranveer Singh can be seen sporting another poker face in this picture posted. He can be seen pulling off a brown dominant look in the picture posted. He is wearing a maroonish brown turtleneck with a brown leather jacket. Ranveer Singh can be seen with gelled hair and a slight beard. The plain expression that he is giving adds intensity to the rugged yet classy look.

Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram

