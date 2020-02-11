Rihanna's Top Fashion Boot Looks That One Must Take Inspiration From!

Rihanna is currently regarded as the world's wealthiest female musician. Apart from her singing projects, the fashionista is also involved in various business opportunities with regard to her makeup line, shoe line, and perfume line. Here are some of her best boot looks that she often sports on her Instagram pics.

Rihanna's photos: Silver fall boots

Rihanna recently sported this stylish pair of silver boots which perfectly go with the fall vibe. The silver heeled boots can be paired with a matching light coloured sweatshirt and pyjamas that would perfectly complement this cool pair of boots.

Rihanna's photos: Corset boot

This corset boot goes completely with the formal wear that Rihanna is sporting in this post. The boots are made of white rubber and white leather fusion.

Rihanna's photos: Corset pointy boots

The USP of these corset boots is that they are so thin and sleek that they can be easily worn under the pants like Riri is wearing in this post. These black corset boots are sure without the heels but one can even go fo a heel variant like in the above post.

Rihanna's photos: black fusion leather boots

Rihanna posted a video of the leather and rubber fusion boots that one can easily rock with any outfit. The silver design at the midriff of the boot is simply the highlight of this boot design.

