The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rihanna's Top Fashion Boot Looks That One Must Take Inspiration From!

Hollywood News

Rihanna is a successful singer and entrepreneur. Take a look at the rocking boots that Riri sports on her Instagram profile for your fashion inspirations.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rihanna

Rihanna is currently regarded as the world's wealthiest female musician. Apart from her singing projects, the fashionista is also involved in various business opportunities with regard to her makeup line, shoe line, and perfume line. Here are some of her best boot looks that she often sports on her Instagram pics. 

ALSO READ| This Is How Rihanna Became The WEALTHIEST Female Musician In The World

Rihanna's photos: Silver fall boots

Rihanna recently sported this stylish pair of silver boots which perfectly go with the fall vibe. The silver heeled boots can be paired with a matching light coloured sweatshirt and pyjamas that would perfectly complement this cool pair of boots. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna And Eminem: When The Singer-rapper Duo Collaborated To Churn Out Great Songs

Rihanna's photos: Corset boot

This corset boot goes completely with the formal wear that Rihanna is sporting in this post. The boots are made of white rubber and white leather fusion. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna's Bestselling Singles That Helped The Star Churn 'Diamonds'

Rihanna's photos: Corset pointy boots

The USP of these corset boots is that they are so thin and sleek that they can be easily worn under the pants like Riri is wearing in this post. These black corset boots are sure without the heels but one can even go fo a heel variant like in the above post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| Beyonce And Rihanna: Check Out The Singers' Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Rihanna's photos: black fusion leather boots

Rihanna posted a video of the leather and rubber fusion boots that one can easily rock with any outfit. The silver design at the midriff of the boot is simply the highlight of this boot design. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

ALSO READ| When Rihanna And Drake Collaborated To Churn Out Songs That Became Massive Hits

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
CONG'S SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE REBELS
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE