Times When Taylor Swift Called Out Sexist Comments And Gestures During Interactions

Taylor Swift is one of the most celebrated pop stars of the world, who has earned immense fame and recognition through her chartbuster songs and albums. On various occasions in the past, the pop star has actively called out sexist comments and people who put down women. She has even given befitting replies to certain interviewers for asking the wrong misogynistic questions which could have been easily avoided. Here is a look at five different instances when Taylor Swift won hearts with her fearless methods of dealing with sexist comments.

Times when Taylor Swift called out sexist people

1. The Ginny & Georgia dialogue

Ginny and Georgia show on Netflix recently landed in trouble after a dialogue on the show spoke about Taylor Swift and her dating history. The pop star tweeted against the distasteful move and also mentioned that it is utterly sexist of the makers to let this pass. The comment spoke about Taylor Swift's dating life and it was quick to gain multiple re-tweets and shares amongst the people. Have a look at the tweet.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

2. The settled down question

On a German radio show, Taylor Swift was asked when she plans on setting down and the question did not go well with the pop star. She openly stated that she will not be answering the question as she believes they are personal and do not hold any relevance to the platform. She also highlighted that it is common for women to face this question but the same query is not asked to a man who is just as old as her. The move instantly won hearts.

3. The male-bashing song comment

In the year 2015, Taylor Swift was criticized for her male-bashing choice of music and the singer had just the right answer to justify herself. She stated that her songs were just related to heartbreaks and calling them ‘boy bashing was just a sexist way of looking at the point'. She also believed that it was not correct to target people even after they were heartbroken.

4. The ‘ex’ references in her songs

In the year 2014, Taylor Swift was asked about the lyrics of her songs and how they are mostly about her past lovers. She replied to the question with an eye-opening fact that various pop artists write songs about their current and past love but only her name gets highlighted. She even took names such as Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, who have constantly made songs about their love life.

Read Taylor Swift Fans Mock John Mayer On TikTok Debut Video, Latter Says 'Hearing You Out'

Also read Taylor Swift Cancels Her Summer Tours, Due To 'unprecedented Pandemic'

5. The ageing debate

In an interaction with Elle Magazine, Taylor Swift had shed some light on how ageing has become a big deal today. She stated that society makes women feel like signs of physical ageing are horrible even though it is the most natural thing ever. She also added that one cannot abide by these beauty standards since they are next to impossible to meet.

Read Taylor Swift Reveals How Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Encouraged Her To Speak About Politics

Also read 'RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT' Trends As Netflix Show Makes Misogynistic Comment About The Singer

Image Courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.