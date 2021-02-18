Taylor Swift Reveals How Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Encouraged Her To Speak About Politics

Taylor Swift has once again spoken in detail about her voicing her political beliefs and opinions. In a recent interview, Swift revealed that her boyfriend Joe Alwyn encouraged her to express her political opinion. In the interview, the evermore singer also talked about her song Only The Young that encouraged the younger generation to run for the office and actively participate in politics.

Taylor Swift is currently enjoying the success of her re-released track Love Story. Taylor will also be releasing her re-recorded album Fearless on April 9, 2021. Ahead of this album’s release, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair and reflected on expressing her political beliefs back in 2018 and writing the song Only The Young which was a track dedicated to the younger generation to run for office.

During the interview, Taylor Swift revealed that the Trump Presidency forced her to educate herself about politics. She even found herself talking about the government, its presidency, and policies in general with her boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn. Taylor revealed that Joe supported her in “speaking out”. She also discussed politics with her family and friends and learning as much as she could.

Talking about her country roots, Taylor Swift said that as a country musician, she was always told it is “better to stay out of politics”. But now she is proud of herself as she has moved past her fear of speaking up and supporting leadership that moves beyond divisive politics. During the recent U.S. Presidential Elections, Taylor Swift openly supported now President and Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Talking about her song Only The Young from her 2018 album Lover, Taylor Swift revealed that she wrote the song shortly after Senator Marsha Blackburn emerged as the winner in Tennessee’s midterm elections. During these elections, Taylor endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen. In the interview, Taylor revealed that she was “fighting back tears” during the entire process of writing the song. She further added that she was sad due to results of midterm elections and she did not want this defeat to affect the hope she has for her country’s future.

