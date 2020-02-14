'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Does Not Need A Netflix Subscription; Know Why

Netflix is now resorting to attract more subscriptions through To All the Boys: P.S.I Still Love You by giving free viewing to the first part, that was titled To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. According to reports, this effort comes after the company’s analysts revealed that there hasn’t been any surge in subscriptions in the last quarter in the USA. This effort is to attract more curiosity for the second part which can be viewed only with a subscription.

Also Read | 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2' Trailer Shows Lara Jean In Dilemma, Watch Video

Multiple media reports and Netflix reports suggest that To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was an audience favourite storyline. The movie had Noah Centineo and Lara Condor in the lead role. The teenage, high school romance flick, has a sequel which released on February 14, 2020 through Netflix. The new version is titled To All the Boys: P.S.I Still Love You and the trailer that was launched earlier created a frenzy amidst the fans of the first film.

Also Read | To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You: Netizens Divided Over Peter And John

Netflix will offer the film for a free viewing for a limited period of time, that is until March 9, 2020, after which it will add an incentive. This limited offer was tried in other countries such as the UK with The Crown. It was also tried in countries like Mexico, India and Columbia. This will be a first attempt in the US.

More about the two films

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, a popular American teen-romance movie released by Netflix has had its sequel in the works for a long time now. The makers of the movie released the first official trailer recently. The trailer revealed that Lara Jean’s story is about to take an interesting turn. Like the first movie, the sequel is also based on a book titled P.S. I Still Love You written by Jenny Han. Recently, Netflix dropped the second trailer video of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You that gives a glimpse of the changing storyline of the movie.

Also Read | To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 Trailer Shows Lara Jean And Peter Drunk In Love

Watch the recent trailer

Also Read | 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel: 1st Look Reveals A Plot Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.