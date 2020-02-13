To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You: Netizens Divided Over Peter And John

The sequel to the much-acclaimed teen romance drama To All The Boys I've Loved Before featuring American actor Lana Condor as the protagonist Lara Jean has been released on the digital platform on February 12. Netizens who loved the story of the first film and are now looking forward to the sequence of events in its sequel. In To All The Boys: I Still Love You, Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor, is in a dilemma as one of the recipients of her love letter, John Ambrose, played by Jordan Fisher, re-enters her life when she is already in a relationship with Noah Centineo's character Peter Kavinsky.

Needless to say, netizens have fallen head over heels in love with the adorable male actors and are divided over Peter and John. While some want Lara Jean to end up with Peter, others vote for John. In their reaction to the sequel, they have been particularly sensitive towards the male actors who have to now battle with each other for the affection of Lara Jean. With the release of the film right before Valentine's Day, Twitterati seems to have their plans set.

Take a look at netizens' reactions:

Are you team Peter or team John? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JicQhiL3kQ — To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (@alltheboysfilm) February 12, 2020

Peter at the end of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: Are you gonna break my heart, Covey?



Peter at the end of P.S. I Still Love You: Break my heart, Covey. Do whatever you want.

#ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/WxlZDOB9Cv — Noah Centineo PH (@NoahCentineoPHL) February 12, 2020

If you think I’m gonna spend my Valentine’s Day watching this with a bottle of wine and large amounts of discounted candy you’re absolutely right 💁🏻‍♀️ #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/wFv17lVUCZ — Molly Keeping (@mollykeeping) February 12, 2020

“Break my heart, Covey”



THIS IS THE SWEETEST SCENE 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ Peter Kavinsky for the win.



#ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/87OkhvZWvf — Seoulmate 💕 (@shikigami153) February 12, 2020

yeah valentines day is coming up but who needs gifts when we've already been gifted with to all the boys: p.s. i still love you #ToAllTheBoys2 — 𝐥𝐞𝐞 🦋 (@babieredvelvet) February 12, 2020

Can I just have Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose in my life?#ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/ypFzRzWik7 — sphygmomanometer (@mkylbtcndl) February 12, 2020

