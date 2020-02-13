The Debate
To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You: Netizens Divided Over Peter And John

Hollywood News

The second instalment of the teen romantic comedy has Lara Jean fighting her instincts to choose between the boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky and new guy,John Ambrose.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
To All the Boys

The sequel to the much-acclaimed teen romance drama To All The Boys I've Loved Before featuring American actor Lana Condor as the protagonist Lara Jean has been released on the digital platform on February 12. Netizens who loved the story of the first film and are now looking forward to the sequence of events in its sequel. In To All The Boys: I Still Love You, Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor, is in a dilemma as one of the recipients of her love letter, John Ambrose, played by Jordan Fisher, re-enters her life when she is already in a relationship with Noah Centineo's character Peter Kavinsky.

Read | To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2 trailer shows Lara Jean and Peter drunk in love

Needless to say, netizens have fallen head over heels in love with the adorable male actors and are divided over Peter and John. While some want Lara Jean to end up with Peter, others vote for John. In their reaction to the sequel, they have been particularly sensitive towards the male actors who have to now battle with each other for the affection of Lara Jean. With the release of the film right before Valentine's Day, Twitterati seems to have their plans set.

Take a look at netizens' reactions:

 

Read | Noah Centineo talks about his real life angel, girlfriend Alexis Ren

 

Read | 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2' trailer shows Lara Jean in dilemma, watch video

 

Read | "Went through a dark time": Noah Centineo opens up about struggles with substance abuse

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
