'Tom And Jerry' And 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Get Release Dates In China; Details Here

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon and Warner Bros.' Tom and Jerry is all set to release in China. Tom and Jerry will be the first U.S. film release of 2021 in China. The live-action/animation blend movie will be released on the last day of the Chinese New Year season, February 26, 2021. Raya and the Last Dragon will release on March 2, 2021.

Chinese New Year season is a prime time for movie releases in China owing to the huge turnout during the holiday season. China has a trend of not allowing any foreign releases during this period. A large per cent of movie revenue is generated during the holiday season. This year, Detective Chinatown 3 and Hi, Mom have grossed over $600 million each so far.

The New Year season in China saw a variation in the releases, ranging from action movies to animation movies. With the release of Raya and the Last Dragon and Tom and Jerry, China will once again open doors for foreign releases in the region. The Chinese release can bring generate huge revenue for the films.

About Tom and Jerry

The legendary frenemies Tom and Jerry are making a comeback on the silver screen with the latest film Tom and Jerry. The movie is about the cat and mouse duo in the streets of New York. Chloe Grace Moretz also stars in the film as a wedding planner. They meet at a hotel during an ongoing wedding where Tom and Jerry create mayhem they are very much known for. The movie is set to release on February 26, 2021. Watch the trailer here:

About Raya and the Last Dragon

The latest serving of animated movie from the house of Disney is a fantasy film featuring a predominantly Asian-American cast. With Kelly Marie Tran lending her voice for Raya and Awkwafina lending her voice for the titular Dragon, the movie also features Sandra Oh, Gemma Chan, and Benedict Wong among others. The setting of the film is inspired by South-East Asian countries like the Philippines, Laos, Indonesia, etc. Watch the trailer for Tom and Jerry and Raya and the Last Dragon here:

