Tom And Jerry Set To Release In Four Languages On February 19, 2021; Read Details

Ever since the release of Tom and Jerry’s official trailer, fans cannot keep calm for the release of the film in theatres. The much-awaited movie 'Tom and Jerry' is scheduled to be released in four languages on February 19 in India. Recently, Warner Bros. shared the news on Twitter with a teaser clip from the movie. They noted that the upcoming film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The Twitter post read as, "You could say Jerry The Mouse is quite multitalented! #TomandJerryMovie releasing in cinemas on February 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu".

Talking about the film, filmmaker Tim Story reveals in a statement to AP revealing that in his upcoming live-action adaptation, it was important for him to stay true to the vibe of the famous animated characters. He added that what they did with this film was to take this historical pair in, say, a home, as you would usually see them, but placed them on a much larger canvas. They are now inside an enormous hotel and in the midst of real humans. Of course, not actually communicating with them, but certainly engaging with them.

About Tom and Jerry movie

Tom and Jerry's plot will bring back the beloved rivalry on-screen as Jerry moves to New York City's finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century' forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The cat and mouse battle is threatening the career of the event planner, the wedding and probably the hotel itself. But soon there will be an even greater problem: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

The film will also see the iconic characters doing the unthinkable task of working together to save the day. The music of the film is composed by Christopher Lennertz. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros Pictures.

With a number of talented actors in the cast, the trailer looks promising. The trailer begins with Bruno Mars' song Count On Me playing in the background with the narrator saying Tom and Jerry are ready to start in a big city'. Post that, they go on to live their life in New York with lots of ups and downs. Watch the trailer below.

Tom and Jerry cast

The Tom and Jerry cast include Chloë Grace Moretz from Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Michael Peña from Ant-Man, Rob Delaney from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in lead roles. Apart from them the film also stars Colin Jost from How to be Single and Ken Jeong from Crazy Rich Asians in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on February 19, 2021.

