Tom And Jerry Filming Locations: Where Is The New Cartoon Movie Shot?

Tom and Jerry was one of the most awaited movies for quite some time now. The mixture of cartoon animation and live-action movie has been received well by viewers all over the world and is going strong in theatres and on HBO Max. The movie is helmed by Tim Story. The movie features Chloe Grace Moretz in one of the lead roles. The plot of the movie sees the iconic duo of Tom and Jerry working together to save the day. Ever since its release, a lot of people have been wondering about where is Tom and Jerry filmed. For all the people who are wondering about the Tom and Jerry filming locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is Tom and Jerry filmed?

According to IMDb, the Tom and Jerry shooting locations were spread in and around New York City and in England. The majority of the film has been shot at the Warner Bros. Studios located in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in England. Some of the scenes were also shot in New York City. Few parts of the movie were also shot on location in London. Tom and Jerry shooting locations were inspired by several real-life locations.

The production designer James Hambridge has created the magnificent New Yorker Hotel with these inspirations. In the movie, the street and the lower section of the façade with the revolving door entrance were set up in a big backlot of the Warner Bros Studios. The rest of the building was entirely made using digital effects. The grandiose façade of the Astoria also seems to have been a source of inspiration for Tom and Jerry’s hotel.

The establishing shots of New York City and the scenes, in the beginning, have been shot on location at the iconic Fountain and Bethesda Terrace. Some of the footage in the last scene of the movie has also been shot at Battersea Park, located in the Borough of Wandsworth in London. Another location includes Palm Court in the Alexandra Palace in London where the dinosaur museum and the fish market scenes have been filmed.

Tom and Jerry movie review

The movie has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb. The review aggregator website Rotten tomatoes have given the movie a rating of 25%. Here is a look at the Tom and Jerry trailer.

Image Credits: Stills from the trailer

