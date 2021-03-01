If You Loved Tom And Jerry Movie, Here Are Other Nostalgic Animated Films To Watch

The animated cartoon series, Tom And Jerry, has been a huge part of everyone’s childhood. Taking the series to the silver screen, a movie on these characters was released on February 26, 2021. It is directed by Tim Story and revolves around Tom and Jerry chasing each other at New York City’s hotel on the occasion of a wedding. Tom is hired by the event planner to get rid of Jerry and the chase soon starts threatening the success of the event. If you loved watching Tom and Jerry, here are five nostalgic animated movies to add to your watchlist.

Nostalgic animated movies like Tom And Jerry

1. The Addams Family

This comedy fantasy film revolves around the Addams Family who movie to a New Jersey suburb. But the location is a tad bit bland for their taste. The trouble begins when their child befriends a reality show’s host’s daughter. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

2. Aladdin

This folktale is one of the most popular animated films. It tells the story of a thief who falls in love with a princess, but he cannot marry her because of their social statuses. He stumbles across a magical lamp and a genie emerges from it who promises to fulfil Aladdin’s three wishes. It has an IMDB rating of 8.

3. The Lion King

This movie is a must-watch if one wants to take a trip down memory lane. It tells the story of Mufasa, an honest and widely-loved king of the jungle. His brother Scar envies his position and the respect he commands. Through a carefully planned set of events, he gets Mufasa killed and blames his son Simba for it. It has an IMDB rating of 8.5 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Thumbelina

This fantasy film tells the story of Thumbelina who is a thumb-sized fairy. She longs for the company of someone who will of her size. Her life takes a turn when she meets a fairy prince. It has an IMDB rating of 6.4 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

5. Beauty and The Beast

This is also one of the most popular Disney animated movies of all time. It tells the story of a beautiful young woman called Belle who agrees to live with the Beast. In exchange, she demands that her abducted father be allowed to walk free. It has an IMDB rating of 8 and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image courtesy: Screengrab from the trailer of Tom and Jerry

