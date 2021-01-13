Tom Brady And Wife Gisele Bündchen Finally Sell Massive Massachusetts Estate

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife supermodel Gisele Bündchen have sold their Boston mansion after a year it was marked for sale. The mansion was first listed at $39.5 million in August 2019. The price of the house dropped to $33.9 million before it was taken off-market before the coronavirus pandemic. Read further ahead to know the final price at which the mansion was sold.

Tom Brady's Massachusetts estate cost

According to a report by The Bostin Globe, Tom Brady's Massachusetts estate's cost is reported to be $32.5 million. It is sold to James Kittler who is the President of JDJ Family Office Services. It is also reported that James is not the actual buyer. The mansion is sprawled across 12,112-square-feet. The luxurious home boasts of a wine room, gym, spa, massage table, sauna and meditation space, a guest house and two kitchens.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen moved to Florida last year with their children Benjamin Rein, Vivian Lake. According to a report by People, they were renting Derek Jetter's mansion in Tampa. They moved to Tampa after Brady signed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. It is also reported that the couple recently closed the sale on their New York property which was located TriBeCa neighbourhood. The price at which this mansion was sold was under $40 million.

The reporter by People also mentioned that the couple owns another apartment in Manhatten. Since they live in Tampa all the time and shop around Los Angeles as well, they are trying to downsize. The family is looking for a new home around LA Tom Brady's most projects are based around the city.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married in February 2019 in a private ceremony. The venue of the wedding was California. They shared pictures of their wedding on their ninth anniversary on Instagram. Gisele was seen wearing a strapless white gown which had a long train while Tom was seen wearing a black suit, a white shirt and a light grey tie. In an interview with Vogue, Gisele revealed how Tom had promised her. She said that Tom called her said that his apartment was flooding and hurriedly called her over. When she reached there, she found the house to be covered in rose petals and candles and this is how he proposed her.

Image courtesy- @gisele Instagram

