Tom Cruise To Collaborate With Elon Musk's SpaceX & NASA For Shooting His Next In Space?

Be it scaling world's tallest building, i.e. Dubai's Burj Khalifa, hanging off the side of an aeroplane in the air, midflight to diving into the sea, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has done it all. However, this time around, the Mission: Impossible actor has raised the bar a notch higher as he is all set to shoot his next in space. Cruise will reportedly collaborate with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX for filming his upcoming narrative feature film in space.

Tom Cruise to shoot his next in space in collaboration with NASA and Elon Musk?

On Monday, a Hollywood news portal reported that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk's aerospace manufacturing company, SpaceX, are in talks with NASA for shooting Cruise's upcoming action film in outer space. However, representatives of either of them did not issue a statement on these reports. If the reports of a parody Hollywood newspaper are to be believed, it is not a Mission: Impossible film and no studio has yet collaborated at this stage.

Furthermore, the film will be the first-ever feature narrative film to be shot in space and will reportedly be filmed on Elon Musk's space ship. The first-ever launch of astronauts to the International Space Station in Musk's SpaceX spacecraft is dated May 27, 2020. Jim Bridenstine, a NASA Administrator, broke the news last week itself and no mention of Tom Cruise was made by him.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise was filming both the seventh and the eighth sequel of Mission: Impossible before the filming of the films were halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The release dates of both films have also been subsequently pushed by the makers, which suggests that when Mission: Impossible 8 will hit the silver screens, Cruise will be 60 years old. His upcoming release at the box office is Top Gun: Maverick which is a sequel of the 1986's action drama Top Gun. Alongside Cruise, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in prominent roles. However, Tom Cruise will reprise his role from the original film in this film, which slated to hit the box office in December 2020.

