Tom Cruise Starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' Unseen Clip Released: Watch

Makers of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick surprised the fans with the release of a behind-the-scenes clip from the film. In the clip, fans can see the actor cruising at great speed. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

BTS clips from Top Gun: Maverick released

Taking to their social media handle, Skydance, a production company associated with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick shared behind-the-scenes footage of the film on Wednesday. In the footage, fans can see Cruise riding a jet plane. Fans can also see that the crew is busy in shooting him take off and soar through the sky. The crew is also seen wearing noise cancellation headphones to protect their ears from the high-frequency noise made by the jet.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident

Earlier it was reported that Cruise does not want the film to have CGI and instead wants the team to use real fighter jets. In an interview, he had spoken about how he never thought that he would be doing the film. However, after realising that there were things that they could achieve “cinematically” instead of depending on CGI, the Jack Reacher actor felt like taking up the project, as this was ‘the only way’ he wanted to do the film.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

Tom Cruise’s vision has come true and the film has been made with real jets. Top Gun: Maverick release date in the U.S. was set for December 23, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie theatres were shut and several releases were kept on hold until further notice.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film which featured Tom Cruise as Captain Pete Mitchell. In the sequel, he will be seen reprising his role of Captain Pete, also known as Maverick. Miles Teller will be seen as Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw, and Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin, Maverick’s love interest. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film’s music is composed by Harold Faltermeyer and Hans Zimmer. Top Gun: Maverick release date has not been made official yet by the makers.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.